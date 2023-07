Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 01:02







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The six political formations that make up the Sumar coalition of the Region of Murcia – Izquierda Unida-Verdes, Podemos, Verdes-Equo, Más Región, Alianza Verde and the Movimiento Sumar – are determined to leave behind the mistakes of the past, which entailed a strong political wear. After …

This content is exclusive for subscribers