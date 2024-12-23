After the resignation of Yolanda Díaz as coordinator, the management of Sumar proposes a new leadership of two people who are man and woman, and ratifies its willingness to establish electoral alliances with other parties, but without prior conditions and with the possibility of holding primaries.

These are some of the main proposals that the Sumar Movement coordination group has agreed upon in their meeting last weekend for the new political and organizational documents of the formation. Both texts are not definitive, since they may undergo modifications from now on. final approval, at the Sumar assembly on March 29 and 30but they give an idea of ​​the direction that the formation of the vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, will take in this new stage, who resigned from being coordinator last June after the poor results of the European elections.

In its proposed documents, Sumar recognizes the wear and tear suffered in the successive electoral events since the general elections of July 2023, with Galician, Basque, Catalan and European, as well as the persistence of a “citizen disaffection” with politics. For this reason, and in the face of the new challenges of the political landscape, it is necessary to organize again a recently created party, which held its founding assembly last March.

One of the big unknowns is who will assume the leadership of Movimiento Sumarwhich after Díaz’s resignation temporarily fell to a four-person collegiate coordinator. Sumar’s management proposes that the general coordination be composed of two people (man and woman), who must be part of the coordinating group and be elected by a two-thirds majority in the first meeting of this body after its recomposition in the March assembly.

Díaz has not yet revealed whether she will be willing to present her candidacy to lead the party again.but in Sumar they rather highlight his role as a leader within the coalition government with the PSOE, as the leadership of the party recalls in its proposed organizational document.

Sumar poses as one of the most important tasks the “deployment” and “consolidation” of the party in the territoriesand provides for the constitution of the autonomous assemblies in the second quarter of 2025, after the celebration of the national assembly in March. The intention remains to “respect and be consistent with the particularities and characteristics of the different territories and nations of the State.”

In this sense, the management of Sumar recognizes “the experience, the strong territorial implantation and the political capital accumulated by sister forces” in different territories such as Madrid, Asturias, the Valencian Community or the Balearic Islands”, in reference to Más Madrid, Call for Asturies , Compromís and Més per Mallorca. And the constitution of Sumar Galicia and Sumar Mugimendua also stands out, as well as the existence of Comuns as a reference party in Catalonia.

In its proposed organizational document, Sumar makes it clear that allows double militancy and ratifies its commitment to “the processes of confluence and unity” in the electoral candidacies to “build stronger, plural and open spaces for citizens”, following the example of the coalition experience in the 2023 general elections with parties like IU , Comuns, Compromís, Más Madrid, Més per Mallorca and Chunta Aragonesista.

After the break with Podemos, which criticized the list-making process at the time and ended up in the Mixed Group, Sumar underlines his willingness to reach agreements with other forces in the electoral candidacies, but without “a priori” and with the possibility, as now, of holding primaries if necessary.

Furthermore, Sumar assumes the commitment to “work horizontally and coordinate with the rest of the political forces” of the left, as well as with respect for the “autonomy and independence” of all of them, since it ensures that the policy of alliances is part of your DNA.

And it points out that the specific way in which regional and municipal political alliances are established with other parties will be “developed and decided in coordination with the state leadership” in each territory and with the aim of building “friendly spaces that last in the future.” time”.

In its proposed political document, Sumar’s leadership is defined as a force laborist, feminist, pro-LGTBIQA+ rights, anti-racist and eco-socialistand proposes fighting the ideological battle over a “republican, federal and plurinational” Spain.

Among the priority issues for this new stage, he mentions the reduction of working hours and family conciliation, but also the “right to migrate” and the defense of a “democratic multilateralism that ends the colonial domination of some regions of the planet over others“.

The former spokesperson for the Sumar group in the Congress of Deputies, Íñigo Errejón, was in charge of coordinating this political document, but after leaving politics amid accusations of sexual violence, the person in charge of this task is the Secretary of State for Social Rights, Rosa Martínez. For her part, Sumar’s Secretary of Organization, Lara Hernández, coordinates the organizational document.