The former deputy of En Comú Podem Jaume Asens is already negotiating with the former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on behalf of Sumar and the vice president Yolanda Díaz to facilitate the investiture of Pedro Sánchez and make possible the revival of the coalition government, according to sources close to the negotiations. This morning, the general secretary of Junts per Catalunya, Jordi Turull, affirmed that the price that his formation puts to make the investiture of the socialist candidate possible again goes through “amnesty and self-determination”, some demands on which Sumar’s campaign spokesman, Ernest Urtasun, has avoided positioning himself in a press conference this Monday. Barely 12 hours after knowing the result of 23-J, the formation led by Yolanda Díaz has summoned the PSOE to negotiate “now” the program and structure of the next Government. The message transmitted by the second vice president’s team is clear: there is only one possible inauguration and they get to work on it.

In the left-wing coalition they consider that the balance of the general elections, in which the resistance of the PSOE and Sumar has frustrated the majority of the PP and Vox, opens the possibility of reissuing the coalition government. This circumstance, according to Sumar sources, forces them beforehand to dialogue “from a responsible position, respect for the results and recognition between formations.” “We are clear that Spain is a pluralistic country and that we are in the best position to lead the negotiations with all the spaces called to understand each other,” party sources detail.

Sumar begins his contacts with the Catalan formations, about which they seek to know their starting positions and explore all avenues of agreement, as they explain. ERC and Junts have seven deputies each. Their representation, after the elections on July 23, has deflated to a greater or lesser extent, but both the ERC and Puigdemont’s party are essential if an attempt is made to re-edit a coalition government made up of the PSOE and Sumar. After learning of the ballot, Esquerra Republicana gave signs of wanting to maintain its support for Sánchez and called on its Junts rivals to do the same by way of a great independence agreement with the PSOE that avoids an electoral repetition and includes common objectives. Junts was less clear in his demands: “We will not make Sánchez president for nothing,” said his candidate Míriam Nogueras. In an intervention before the federal leadership of the party, the socialist leader has ruled out the scenario of electoral repetition. “This democracy will find the formula for governability,” he stated, according to PSOE sources, reports Jose Marcos.

For these conversations, Sumar has chosen the former deputy of En Comú Podem, Jaume Asens, of whom “his knowledge of the Catalan political reality stands out, as well as his good relationship with many of the spaces called to understand each other”, something that, they consider, will make it “easier” to reach an agreement. Asens, 51, announced his withdrawal from active politics a little over a month ago, when his formation was drawing up the lists for the general elections. Lawyer and politician, his career has been characterized by building bridges between Podemos, the commons and the independentistas. In 2014, he was part of the small nucleus around Ada Colau that founded Guanyem, the first brand with which the commons attended before running for the 2015 elections in Barcelona. He was deputy mayor for Citizenship, Participation and Transparency Rights during Colau’s first term. He topped the lists for the 2019 general elections for Barcelona, ​​a campaign during which he defended that only the commoners would be capable of releasing the pro-independence prisoners, as a “sovereignty party” and served as president of the United We Can parliamentary group. One of his greatest achievements has been to come up with the formula for the reform of the crime of sedition promoted by his government partners at the end of last year.

Sumar’s spokesman, Ernest Urtasun, gives a press conference at the formation’s headquarters in Madrid, this Monday. JJ Guillen (EFE)

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. See also After 12 exciting matches, football stars expect the two sides of the "Gulf 25" final subscribe

“Only one possible investiture”

The campaign spokesman, Ernest Urtasun, has called on the Socialists on Monday -with 122 deputies- to negotiate “now” the program and structure of the next Government. “There is only one possible investiture. Mr. Feijóo and Vox do not have a majority to constitute it ”, the leader of Sumar stressed at noon. “We are already working on all issues that have to do with a program and a structure of the Government, and we want to summon the PSOE to start working now,” the spokesman insisted. “We will see the contents over the next few days,” he pointed out before reiterating that his formation has drawn up a “very ambitious” electoral program and his intention is that this “be reflected” in the government program. Sumar attaches special relevance to issues such as controlling the price of food, rents or reducing the working day.

Urtasun has been more than satisfied with the seats obtained this 23-J and has rejected the comparison with the 35 deputies of United We Can in 2019. “It is the first time that we are presenting ourselves in the elections, I want to highlight this in an important way, and I think that we have obtained results that will allow us to go further. What happened yesterday is a success, for us it is a starting point, not an arrival point”. The MEP has insisted that it is “thanks to Sumar’s 31 seats” that there is a “perspective of constituting a progressive government” and he has claimed the merit of having been “able to change the script” of the campaign that gave the right-wing as winners.

Belarra breaks the truce with Díaz: “The strategy has not worked”

Podemos has taken less than 24 hours to break the truce with Sumar. In a four-minute video released to the press this afternoon, its general secretary, Ione Belarra, has been critical of the electoral result of the formation. The Minister of Social Rights, who was with Díaz on election night at the Sumar headquarters, stated this Monday, however, that the strategy led by the vice president has not worked. “Sumar leaves more than 700,000 votes, and many seats compared to the worst result of United We Can. The strategy of renouncing feminism [en referencia al veto de Irene Montero] and making Podemos invisible has not worked”.

Belarra has recognized that progressive citizens have felt “relieved.” “We have stopped them”, he added, referring to the hypothetical PP-Vox pact to which all the polls alluded, and he has taken the opportunity to vindicate his role: “If today there is the possibility of revalidating the government, it is thanks to the people who mobilized in the past decade. In the tides and in the union fights […] and to Podemos, who acted with enormous responsibility and generosity, despite the fact that an agreement was imposed on us that no other political force would have accepted”.

In the final distribution of seats within the group, Movimiento Sumar remains the strongest party, with 10 deputies. They are followed by Podemos, Izquierda Unida and Catalunya en Comú, each with five. Compromís gets two and Más Madrid and Más País one each, just like Chunta Aragonesista and Més.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.