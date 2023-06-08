Less than 48 hours before the deadline for the registration of coalitions, the agreement in Sumar is advancing, but not at the same rate with all the parties. The fitting of the pieces of the puzzle, with up to fifteen formations, is very complex, and the fundamental stumbling block is in the elaboration of the lists and the distribution of each one in the starting positions. Sources from different formations have been optimistic throughout Wednesday and it is expected that there will be announcements this Thursday. The militancy of Más Madrid, meeting in assembly yesterday afternoon, supported with more than 96% support the integration into the coalition led by Vice President Yolanda Díaz to run in the general elections on July 23. At the last minute, the Aragonese Chunta also unanimously approved to attend together with the Sumar platform and this Thursday the Andalusian People’s Initiative, AraMÉS and Batzarre have announced the same. Compromís, meanwhile, remains silent. Both Mónica García and Joan Baldoví have publicly stated that there will be an agreement, but the great unknown remains Podemos. The pressure grew this Wednesday from the territories, with several leaders calling for the pact.

Sources from the formation of Ione Belarra insisted in the afternoon that everything continues to be blocked in Madrid, the Valencian Community and Catalonia, the three autonomies in which they denounced vetoes by other forces (Más Madrid, Compromís and Catalunya en Comú) to their presence and also , at the end of the day, to the specific name of Irene Montero. Sumar, who has rejected this week that he wants to exclude the formation, does not go into detail about the course of the dialogues. Negotiations between Díaz’s team —led by his cabinet director in the second vice presidency, Josep Vendrell— and the rest of the parties continued throughout the day, with the presence of various formations in the same office to try to fit the differences. ready. The meetings continued well into the night. For the definition of the definitive puzzle, the organizations try to argue with the results that best suit them, whether they are the general ones of 2019, the regional ones or the municipal ones of 28-M. Podemos, for example, is not interested in taking these last elections as a reference, disastrous for the party, which became extra-parliamentary in the Community of Madrid, Valencia and the Canary Islands. Some elections that do claim to take into account other territorial forces.

Throughout Wednesday, different authorized voices in the autonomies have called for the agreement, with particularly notorious interventions, such as that of Irene de Miguel, leader of Podemos in Extremadura, who announced that the Autonomous Citizen Council, the territorial management body, had supported form part of the electoral coalition with Sumar in the generals. “Those who do not want unity have to step aside and leave those of us who believe that unity is the way,” she warned on Canal Extremadura Radio. “The mandate of the Executive of Podemos is to reach an agreement and I think it must be done,” she added when asked about the pact.

Sumar’s new campaign spokesman, Ernest Urtasun, together with Yolanda Díaz, this Wednesday during his visit to Doñana. Paco Bridges

His opinion has also been joined by that of the coordinator of the party in Navarra, Begoña Alfaro, and that of Galicia, Borja San Ramón. Alfaro, a profile close to Díaz, emphasized that it would be “an impressive irresponsibility for an agreement not to take place”, while San Ramón insisted that “agreeing is not resigning”, but rather “decidedly betting on what they have in common” the projects. Also the national co-spokesperson for Podemos and candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid on 28-M, Alejandra Jacinto, reflects in an article published early in the morning about the poor electoral results. “If we know how to read what happened, we have before us the clues to write the future,” she says in the text.

In the Valencian Community, several militants and leaders of the municipal level have signed a manifesto in which they demand “transparency and participation” in the configuration of the Podem team that, they indicate, “can and should be integrated into a broad confluence structured from Sumar”. The document also expressed discomfort over the results of May, when the organization went from being part of the Government to being left out of the Cortes and did not manage to enter the Valencia City Council either. “The people who have managed the municipal agreements and the campaign for the regional elections cannot be at the forefront of this new appointment with the polls, neither in the planning nor in the lists”, they affirm about some elections whose results they label as “catastrophic”. , reports Maria Fabra.

Endorsement of More Madrid

The bases of Más Madrid have overwhelmingly endorsed this Wednesday, with 96.11% of the votes, that the party that leads the opposition in the Community of Madrid supports Sumar in the elections. After the endorsement, the next few hours are key to closing an agreement that Mónica García herself took for granted on Tuesday night on Cadena SER. Predictably, if an agreement is reached, for which there is a limit until Friday before midnight, Íñigo Errejón, leader of Más País, will be the first representative of the formation on the Sumar lists.

“Do you agree that Más Madrid supports Sumar and that the best conditions are negotiated from the Coordinating Team for the next general elections?” That is the question to which the bases of the party, summoned in the last week to debate in their respective assemblies, and to vote electronically, have responded affirmatively and overwhelmingly. With victory already assured, both Maestre and García have celebrated the position of Más Madrid, although they also agreed to stress that any agreement with Sumar must be made respecting the DNA and autonomy of Más Madrid.

Mónica García and Rita Maestre from Más Madrid attend the party plenary at Espacio Rastro in Madrid. Andrea Comas

“We are not going to return to bipartisanship, because that is going back to a country that no longer exists, and in which the right wins,” said the spokesperson for Más Madrid at the Madrid City Council, Rita Maestre, during her speech before the plenary of your organization. “To the question of bipartisanship or Yolanda Díaz, we answer Yolanda Díaz, the first president of this country,” she concluded.

A line that García maintained: “There has been an almost unanimous sense in the assemblies to support Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, and to preserve our DNA, so we are going to put all our generosity, all our talent, to have the first president of Spain”, affirmed the spokesperson for the regional Assembly and leader of the opposition to the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP).

However, finishing the negotiation will not be as easy as starting it. Representatives of Más Madrid, Podemos and Izquierda Unida want to have a place on the Madrid list. Tradition dictates that Díaz be the one at the top of the list and he will probably want to include an independent profile or his own party (Movimiento Sumar). And since the number of posts with the possibility of becoming seats is very limited, the negotiations face a very delicate moment. More Madrid wants to assert its weight as a reference party for the regional left. We can, its presence in the coalition government, and its municipal structure in the Community, more established than that of the Errejón party.

In the final stretch of the talks, Díaz traveled to Doñana in the morning to try to focus on a model of defense of the environment against the policies of the Junta de Andalucía, governed by the PP, which “turn Spain into a a desert”, according to denounced. From there, the recently appointed campaign spokesman, MEP Ernest Urtasun, sent a message of calm: “We are making good progress. We will not arrive at the last minute and we will be able to give good news shortly”.