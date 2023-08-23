Sumar has denounced the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, before the Higher Sports Council (CSD) for what they consider a “serious infraction” after he kissed the player on the lips Spanish team Jenni Hermoso after winning the World Cup.

In a message on social networks, the party leader, Yolanda Díaz, has taken refuge in the Sports Law and has asked the CSD to act so that “machismo does not go unpunished.” «From Sumar we have denounced what happened with Mr. Rubiales before the Higher Sports Council for a serious infraction. The sports federations are subject to the Sports Law and the CSD must act so that machismo does not go unpunished,” Díaz wrote in a message on the X social network.

Precisely, Díaz already demanded on Monday the resignation of Rubiales, who, in his opinion, “has harassed and assaulted a woman.” “His excuses are useless at all,” he said in statements to the media from Congress, after the RFEF president apologized for kissing the soccer player and acknowledging that “surely” he was wrong about Jenni Hermoso at “a moment of maximum effusiveness” and “without any bad faith”.

Likewise, the spokesperson for the party in Congress, Marta Lois, has insisted that Rubiales must be “separated from his functions” and has demanded that the “protocol for action against sexual violence” be put into operation.