Against all odds, Podemos and Sumar have closed a preliminary agreement this Wednesday to participate together in the regional elections in Galicia on February 18, an agreement that includes Izquierda Unida and that will have to be ratified by the militancy of the party led by Ione Belarra in community. Despite the recent rupture between Podemos and Yolanda Díaz's coalition in Congress, both forces had resumed contacts, with total discretion, in recent days. The pact was announced during an event in which the second vice president of the Government participated in Santiago to present the candidacy that will be headed by her parliamentary spokesperson in the lower house, Marta Lois.

Díaz has proclaimed that Sumar, which is making its debut in regional elections, is “the key to defeating the PP, to the mobilization of the progressive people of this country.” The head of Labor has urged her militancy to “reach each of the parishes in Galicia.” “We do not take these elections as a procedure, we are going with everything,” said the leader, who plans to dedicate herself to the campaign.

“The promoting commission [los 50 perfiles que son la cara visible de Sumar en la comunidad] has just validated the political pre-agreements with Podemos and Izquierda Unida that will have to be ratified through their internal processes to compete together and strongly under the unitary political space of Sumar Galicia,” confirmed the spokesperson for the formation, Paulo Carlos López, in his speech in Santiago.

The turn has been 180 degrees. Behind the shock Due to the breakup in Madrid and the refusal of Díaz's side to continue talking, talks between the two parties had resumed last weekend, according to negotiation sources. The pact gives a boost of oxygen to these left-wing organizations, which face a complicated panorama in the elections as they do not have representation in the Galician Parliament, with a BNG on the rise and the leadership of the PSOE focused on its candidate, the deputy José Ramón Gomez Besteiro. The elections are also of vital importance for the vice president, who is playing the premiere of the project at home and with this alliance she manages to isolate it, at least for the moment, from the noise and national brawl.

The agreement also separates the rupture in Congress from what happens in the territories, paves the way for a confluence in the Basque elections – scheduled in the coming months – and limits the internal battle to the European elections on June 9, where Sumar Yes, he will measure his strength against a Podemos candidacy headed by Irene Montero.

Belarra's party launched its primary process on Tuesday. This consultation will now also be joined by the pre-agreement reached, so that, if the bases support the coalition, the person chosen by Podemos will not be a candidate to preside over the Xunta, although he will be on the lists. “It will be the militancy that decides,” say Podemos sources, who emphasize that with this movement the leadership is being “responsible” towards the citizens of Galicia. The party had already criticized these weeks that the fact that there were separate candidacies only increased the chances of an absolute majority for the current president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda (PP), and advocated for understanding.

As EL PAÍS has learned, the alliance sealed with both IU and Podemos gives Movemento Sumar (Diaz's newly created party) the weight of the candidacy. The electoral brand will be Sumar Galicia and the agreement proposal includes that members of Podemos head the Lugo list, have number 2 for A Coruña and 4 in Pontevedra. For its part, Esquerda Unida, which already ratified the pact on Tuesday, obtains positions 2 and 5 for Pontevedra, 3 and 5 for A Coruña and 2 in Ourense and Lugo.

Díaz today avoided any allusion to the pre-agreement with Podemos. The leader of Sumar has stressed that the key to change in the Xunta is a mobilization of the progressive vote in which her movement plays an important role. “The PP only wins with abstention, look at the historical series,” she warned. “If we mobilize like 23-J, the PP loses in Galicia,” she has emphasized, appealing to the spirit that led the right to not have a sufficient majority in general elections that it considered won.

The second vice president of Pedro Sánchez's Government has been convinced that on February 18, the popular ones will be as upset as they were in July. Of the Sumar Galicia candidate, Marta Lois, he highlighted her research career in political science and her feminist convictions. And Lois, for her part, has stressed that “there is a progressive vote that only Sumar will be able to mobilize.” With the electoral advance, Rueda's PP intends to “hide the useful policies” of the coalition government, she has denounced.

The BNG has raised fears that the disintegration of support for the left will frustrate the PP's replacement in the Xunta. If its leader, Ana Pontón, warned the state parties on Tuesday in an interview on RNE that “it will take its toll on them” to transfer “their little battles” to Galicia, this Wednesday it was Rubén Cela, campaign coordinator, who called “ concentrate” the votes for change on the nationalists. Although “political plurality is always positive,” Cela has argued, the division in the left-wing vote “is the one that most favors” the popular party. The PP candidate and acting president of the Xunta has also addressed the matter. In Rueda's opinion, the Galicians will have to choose on February 18 between their party or “a quadripartite made up of four parties that criticize each other a lot.” A few hours after saying these words, the agreement between Sumar and Podemos was announced