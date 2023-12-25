Sumar is rushing at full speed to make contacts in Galicia to put together a candidacy that will allow his political space to regain oxygen. The electoral advance – the elections will finally be held on February 18, instead of in July – was an open secret, but the parties that in 2016 became the first opposition force under the En Marea brand and Yolanda's platform Díaz still has not closed an agreement today. After Podemos's break with the second vice president's coalition, the options of a fully unitary list seem practically ruled out. The appointment with the polls is a risky test for the head of Labor, who debuts her project in some regional elections, she does so in her birthplace and in an extremely complex context: with her possible allies in an extra-parliamentary situation and with hardly any time to develop an organic structure or find a recognizable candidate. Political forces have until January 5 – ten days from the official call, scheduled this Tuesday – to register coalitions.

After Anova – the party of the former mayor of Santiago, Martiño Noriega – closed the door last Monday on a candidacy with Sumar, the question now is what Esquerda Unida (EU), a group that Díaz led for more than a decade, will do. and that he has held meetings both with Podemos and with the new movement coordinated by Paulo Carlos López, a former member of the nationalist BNG. In recent days there has been an exchange of roles, with proposals and counterproposals to elucidate the weight that Eva Solla's formation would have in one candidacy or another, although some sources assume that he will finally go with Sumar. On a national level, the IU Executive advocated on Thursday for a unitary list that included the three actors. “The US has to choose whether it wants to go with dad or mom,” summarizes a source involved in the negotiations.

Faced with the complex and very tense relationship between the national leadership of Podemos and Sumar, Díaz's harmony with the organization coordinated in Galicia by Borja San Ramón had been full until recently, but the conversations went awry before Ione Belarra's departure. and the rest of the Podemos deputies in Congress to the Mixed Group. There was a first offer from Podemos for a three-party coalition in which each force would have 33% representation. “It is quite obvious that there are those who have decided to divide the space based on calculations that have more to do with Madrid than with Galicia,” say Podemos sources in the community, who assure that the new movement has made it “clear” that it does not want to present itself. with them, but to “measure” the strength of each one. In Podemos they criticize that this attitude only increases the chances of an absolute majority for the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda (PP), and believe that the objective should be to present the smallest number of candidates possible to unite the vote of the left.

From Sumar, its parliamentary spokesperson, Marta Lois, reiterated in recent days in an interview with Europa Press that the “unilateral exit” of Podemos in Congress “has conditioned” the conversations in Galicia. Sources from the party insist that they are “prepared for the elections” and Lois herself was convinced that Sumar “is going to be key and the lever” for change in the Xunta. They repeat in this formation that, without their project, the PSOE and the BNG cannot come to dislodge Rueda, because there is a part of the left-wing electorate that is not going to support either of these two options. The deputy recalled that on June 23 the progressive bloc obtained 800,000 votes, while the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, achieved his last absolute majority with only 600,000 ballots, so they believe that mobilization, again, is key .

Privately, other Sumar voices in Madrid are less optimistic. The leadership of the parties that are part of the space and have something at stake in Galicia are very attentive to these elections and calls have multiplied in recent days to close an agreement as soon as possible. A leader of the party believes that the 18-F will go badly, but he is confident that the electoral cycle, which opens with the Galician elections and includes the autonomous elections of Euskadi – which are not called, but which some place in April – and the European elections on June 9, go from less to more, with a modest result in the Basque Country and a good one in the European Parliament. Plus, saving furniture is relatively easy. Although there is dual voting in Galicia (people who choose one or the other ballot depending on the scope of the elections), obtaining representation with a single deputy would already be progress after the disaster of the Podemos candidacy and its confluences in the 2020 elections.

The last unknown is that of the candidate. Sumar and Podemos are the only groups that have not yet defined their proposal. Díaz has been looking for options since the summer, but after Anova's no, some of the profiles that best fit have been ruled out. Among the 50 names of the promoter presented a little over a week ago in A Coruña as part of the platform there are also alternatives. Marta Lois, spokesperson Paulo Carlos López or the former secretary general of CC OO Galicia, Ramón Sarmiento, are some of those included in the pools.

