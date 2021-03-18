Dusseldorf (dpa)

German football club Borussia Dortmund announced the inclusion of French defender Sumaila Coulibaly, 17, from Paris Saint-Germain, adding a new young talent to their ranks.

Dortmund explained that the young defender will join the team starting next season, with a long-term contract.

Coulibaly had participated with Paris Saint-Germain in the youth teams, but he did not play for the first team despite having trained with him on more than one occasion, and he is currently recovering from a knee injury.

“I am very happy that I will play for this club,” Coulibaly said in statements to the official website of Dortmund. “I am grateful for everything I learned at Paris Saint-Germain, but I think that this move to Dortmund is the best for me.”

He added: I had offers from other clubs, but as soon as I spoke with the Dortmund management, I knew that it was the best option for me, and I could not wait for the start of my career with my new team.

Dortmund has gained a good reputation in recent seasons by contracting, developing and selling young players. Among those players present there are Yosefo Mukoko (16 years old), American Giovanni Reina (18 years old), Norwegian Erling Haaland (20 years old) and English duo Good Blingham (17 years old) and Jadon Sancho. 20 years”.