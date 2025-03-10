The activity of the company for the promotion and business development of Teruel (Sumo Teruel) has reached record levels of activity in 2024 with the Investment in 17 business projects in the province, with 5.5 million of euros.

An investment in these business initiatives with which it has contributed to generate 154 new jobs, in addition to maintaining another 171 jobs Thanks to the opening of three new companies such as JV20 Forest and the expansion of another 11 among which are PLD Space or Ferrobio.

Among the companies supported by Suma Teruel, four of the livestock sector stand out, in addition to six of the industry area. There are also seven whose activity is included in the services sector.

Specifically, Sumo Teruel has financed the firm JV20 Foresta sawmill and technological wood plant with 73 jobs generated in the Turolense town of Andorra. It has also supported Macana Fishcantee of artisanal elaboration of anchovy fillets, boquerón and sardine in albentosa, with 48 workers. In addition, in the latter case, it highlights the fact that 75% of the workforce is made up of people with disabilities.

PLD Spacethe rocket engines testing at Teruel airport, has also received the support of sum Teruel, as well as Elson Spaceinstalled on the logistics platform of Teruel and whose activity focuses on the manufacture of platform for suborbital flights.

Support has also been given to Ferrobioin the town of Monreal del Campo, which is responsible for generating added value from the extraction, transformation and sale of the Goethita Mineral with black eyes.

Since its constitution, Sumo Teruel has contributed to generate 1,426 jobs and maintenance of another 3,839. Besides, he has supported 265 businesses with an amount of 45.6 million of euros, especially for the granting of loans, although the operations have also been formalized through the participation in the capital of some companies.

In addition, support for companies has not only been for large projects. SMEs and microenterprise initiatives have also been supported. It has been the case of 99.25% of the financed projects. It highlights the fact that 54% are microenterprises. Five autonomous has also been supported financially.

By areas within the province of Teruel, the activity in the Region of Teruel is remarkable, with 32%, followed by the Jiloca region and that of the Lower Aragon, both with 17%.

By activity sectors, the Copa Services sector the highest number of beneficiary companies, with 25%, followed by industry and livestock with 23%.