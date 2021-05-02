The Thunder have a difficult task ahead of them. Don’t get carried away enough to get into the history books. Against the Pacers they have, but they could have ranked even higher in the NBA’s most painful records. They fell by 57 points. They have been carried away in this season finale, seeing that everything is lost, but there is a pride that should not be negotiated.

Rival players did not explain it to him. Domantas Sabonis, at the end of the game, illustrated it well: “It has never happened to me, at least on a professional level. We were just making our plays.”. The blush left mother and could end badly.

The Thunder came dangerously close to the worst differential in an NBA game. As has happened to the Warriors this same season, curiously. The record is 68, in a game between the Heat and Cavaliers thirty years ago. Oklahoma stayed to a point, although in the final minutes it cut what it needed to avoid making a complete fool of itself. That ended the night.

The match was broken in the second quarter. Sabonis, who had not played the last games due to injury and finished this one with 26 + 19 + 14, was already in triple-double before the break. Gabriel Deck was able to exploit the spaces and the relaxation with which he was playing to reach 8 points and 10 rebounds, two goals from double-double, but having a hard time finding regularity in the shots (4/12) despite the fact that he begins to take a liking to the plays for the video library. Moses Brown, with 16 points and only two missed shots, was his team’s leading scorer; To say that it was the best would be, in this context, to concede too much. Doug McDermott was the one who, against his former team, scored the most: 31. Indiana is ninth in the Eastern Conference and will fight to move up places facing the play-in, which will play almost certainly.