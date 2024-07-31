Italy gripped by the sultry heat again today, Thursday 1st August. The question “when does it end?”, from Milan to Rome, from Naples to Palermo, moves from one month to the next with the usual list of cities characterized by the maximum alert for heat waves. The red dot, which defines level 3, is associated with 12 cities on the Peninsula out of the 27 monitored by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. The dot is red in Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Viterbo.

The maximum alert will instead concern 10 provincial capitals tomorrow, August 2, when the heat will grant a break to Bolzano and Milan which will drop to risk level 1 (yellow dot). The other cities will remain scorching for both days. Orange dot (alert 2) on Ancona, Campobasso and Verona today, Bari and Campobasso tomorrow.

(Little) relief from weather forecast

The weather picture will change, at least partially, with the arrival of thunderstorms that will interrupt the unchallenged domination of the African anticyclone in the North. It will start with showers in the Alps and the Po Valley, rain is also possible in Lombardy and Emilia in the next few hours. Tomorrow, Friday 2 August, the bad weather in the North will leave its mark more deeply from the Alps to the Po Valley, with some forays also into the Tuscan and Marche Apennines.

The precipitation, with rain that could also give way to hail, will not mark a real reversal of the trend. After the storms, the heat will return. The mugginess, however, will continue to reign supreme in the Center and South: no clouds, no rain, lots of sun. Between August 1 and 2, in the Center-South, thermometers will still flirt with 38-40 degrees.