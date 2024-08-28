Heat dominates the weather in Italy today too, from Milan to Rome, from Naples to Palermo. The last week of August is also marked by heat, with rising temperatures. Today there are 3 cities with a red dot – Rome, Latina and Bari – but according to the bulletin from the Ministry of Health on heat waves tomorrow Thursday 28 August it will double: it will reach 6 and will add Florence, Frosinone and Trieste, which today will be ‘only’ orange, like Perugia.

In most other provincial capitals, the situation is calm: the alert is between level 0 and 1.

Giuliacci: “Temperatures rising from Thursday”

Today “still a bit of instability, with sudden thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon, in the internal areas of the Center and southern regions, and it cannot be ruled out that locally even intense thunderstorms will form, with hail and cloudbursts; temperatures will remain almost unchanged, therefore summery and above the norm, but without particular excesses (generally highs between 29 and 35 degrees)” says meteorologist Andrea Giuliacci of ‘Meteo.it’

“Then from Thursday the high pressure will consolidate its position over Italy and this means that the days will be sunnier, there will be few thunderstorms (mostly on the mountains) and the heat will increase again. In particular, the weekend will be full of sun, with a few afternoon thunderstorms only in the Alps and unusually intense heat for the end of summer and Sunday is the first of September, so the ‘meteorological’ autumn begins: – continues Giuliacci – the maximum temperatures will be above 30 degrees almost everywhere, with peaks of even 36-37 degrees, and therefore in several locations temperatures of 6-7 degrees above the norm will be recorded”.

When the great heat will end

According to Andrea Giuliacci of ‘Meteo.it’ “a general attenuation seems possible around September 4-5”, while for meteorologist Mattia Gussoni of ‘iLMeteo.it the drop in temperatures will begin “from Tuesday September 3”. “In the next few days the African anticyclone will spread over the Mediterranean basin, influencing the weather conditions in Italy for the next weekend. And on Saturday August 31 – Gussoni explains to Adnkronos – we will have a dominance of the sun over a good part of the peninsula”. “We also expect a surge in temperatures, especially in Emilia Romagna, in the Centre-South and on the two Major Islands, with peaks of up to 34-35°C (they could even reach 39-40°C in Sardinia). The news – concludes Gussoni – is expected during the next week, when the ‘late summer storm’ is expected”.