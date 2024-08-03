Still eight cities with red warning for sultry heat today, Sunday 4 August. In the first weekend of the month, despite the arrival of thunderstorms and the return to lower temperatures in some of the 27 provincial capitals monitored by the bulletin of the Ministry of Health – including Milan -, the grip of the Caronte anticyclone shows no signs of abating in central Italywhere the air is now unbreathable due to suffocating heat and humidity.

Today 8 cities with a red dot, which ones are they?

As was the case yesterday, today there are 8 cities with a red dot – with a level 3 alert, i.e. maximum – reported in the ministry bulletin. These are Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. No orange dot, but there are 15 yellow dot (Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Catania, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Trieste and Venice) and 4 green dot assigned to Cagliari, Milan, Turin and Verona.

Sultry heat until mid-August

The sultry heat, experts explain, will last until mid-August. The high temperatures and the mugginess should affect the weather in Italy – from Milan to Rome, from Naples to Palermo – for about 15 days. In short, the African anticyclone will not be affected by the rain that will appear not only in the North: too little for a real truce, the heat will quickly return to dictate the law.

And this first Sunday of August, among other things, will immediately see a further strengthening of the African anticyclone Caronte: no hope of having a long respite from the exceptional heat, the endless heat that has been persisting over much of Italy since the first ten days of July.

Today the thermometer will again mark 37°C also in Terni, 36°C in Florence, 35°C in Ferrara, Naples and Rome.

Next week will see a further gradual increase in temperatures: it will be an escalation of a few degrees, we will return to touching 38-39°C even in the Center-North, but above all humidity and minimum temperatures will increase, consequently the mugginess.

To find some relief, we will have to rely on long-term weather maps: a very slight drop in temperatures could arrive in the North immediately after mid-August, as far as the Center-South is concerned it seems that from August 17-18 Charon’s grip could loosen, but obviously this is a trend to be confirmed; forecasts beyond 7-8 days, even in anticyclonic regimes, are gradually decreasing in reliability.