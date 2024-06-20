“A mix of record heat and Saharan dust will affect various areas of Italy from today to Fridaywith effects on the quality of the air and the health of citizens”. The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) invites the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) to pay “maximum attention on the health front” due to the dangers that heat and dust can represent for the health of the most fragile categories.

“In various cities in Italy the sky has already taken on a milky color to become reddish-yellow in some areas, and this as a consequence of the arrival of Sahara dust in the atmosphere. Dust that will be added to the PM2.5 and PM10 already present in the air, worsening its quality even in the absence of precipitation”, explains the president of Sima, Alessandro Miani, in a note. “The subjects most at risk – he specifies – are children , elderly people, heart patients and those suffering from respiratory diseases, starting from asthma. In fact, dust can also have heavy metals inside it and join the pollutants already present in the air, and end up being inhaled by humans. For this reason it is advisable to avoid exposure to desert dust as much as possible, especially for subjects who already suffer from illnesses or respiratory disorders”. The youngest are “particularly at risk – the expert points out – both because their respiratory systems and immune systems are still developing, both because they tend to spend more time outdoors than adults. A 2015 study highlighted, for example, that children exposed to Saharan dust have a 20% greater risk of developing respiratory infections compared to those not exposed.”

The dust phenomenon therefore adds to the “record heat which from today to Friday will hit various areas of the Peninsula, with temperatures up to 12 degrees higher than average, which can cause mild ailments such as cramps, fainting, edema, but also serious problems, from congestion to dehydration, worsening the health conditions of people with pre-existing chronic pathologies”, Sima reiterates. “Saharan heat and dust waves are certainly not new phenomena in Italy – Siani points out – but the sharp increase in their frequency and intensity is worrying, a direct effect of global warming and climate change, which must be monitored carefully, because it has a direct impact on the environment and public health”.

The Italian Society of Environmental Medicine relaunches its practical advice for protecting yourself from the heat: “Avoid exposure to heat and direct sun and only leave the house during the coolest hours; ensure adequate air exchange in the house and facilitate natural ventilation; keep the rooms cool by screening the windows exposed to the sun (using shutters, shutters, curtains); close the windows during the day and open them during the coolest hours of the day (in the evening and at night); lukewarm; drink at least 1.5-3 liters of water during the day, avoid alcohol and prefer foods that contain a lot of water, such as fruit and vegetables; when you leave the house, protect your eyes with sunglasses and prevent sunburn with a high protective factor; wear clothes made of natural fibers (linen or cotton) and breathable clothing, preferably light-coloured; avoid outdoor sports during the hottest hours”.