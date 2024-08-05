Charon superstar during the week just beguna new phase of anomalously hot weather is coming for Italy; be careful though, some rather strong heat storms could occur.

Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.itreports that the most important effects of this new advance of the sub-tropical high pressure will be on temperatures: in fact, given the origin of the air masses (from inside the Sahara desert), In addition to the sunshine, we expect a new surge in temperaturesthe.

All this will result in a new anomalous weather phase: Maximum temperatures of up to 37-38°C are expected (and locally even higher) especially from Tuesday 6th onwards. The northern plains, the Tyrrhenian areas of Tuscany and Lazio and the two major islands, as well as Puglia, will be favored by this scorching climate.

But be careful: especially In the first part of the week, fearsome heat storms could break out. In fact, due to the huge potential energy at play, the risk of extreme weather events such as hailstorms and strong winds also increases, hitting restricted areas whenever fresh air manages to “pierce” the anticyclonic shield. The Alpine areas and the nearby plains as well as the inland areas of the Center and South should be most at risk in this case.

IN DETAIL

Monday 5 – In the North: thunderstorms on the mountains; mostly sunny elsewhere. In the Center: thunderstorms on the mountains. In the South: showers on the mountains; mostly sunny elsewhere

Tuesday 6 – In the North: afternoon thunderstorms in the Alps. In the Center: afternoon thunderstorms in the Apennines. Sunny elsewhere. In the South: rain in Calabria.

Wednesday 7 – Widespread unstable weather across the Alpine arc, sunny weather in the remaining areas. In the Center: heat storms in the interior. In the South: mostly fine weather.

TREND: African anticyclone Caronte always well present, sunny and dry weather. Temperatures further increasing.