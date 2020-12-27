Highlights: Fraud in front of Ayushman scheme in Sultanpur, UP

The names of people driving Jaguar cars are also included in this list.

People who give turnover of millions after doing business are also included in the list

The CDO has asked for strict action by conducting an investigation

Asghar, Sultanpur

The ‘Jaguar car’, whose market price is around Rs 66 lakh. The family using such a vehicle does not have treatment money. Members of this family have registered their names in the list to benefit from the Ayushman scheme of the Central Government. Apart from this, the names of family members who have done lakhs of turnover in a year through business are also included in this list of the government. This sensational case is of the Kadipur tehsil of Sultanpur, the parliamentary constituency of senior BJP leader Maneka Gandhi. At present, the CDO has asked to take action by conducting an inquiry in the case.

According to the information, there are dozens of such families in Kadipur which are financially prosperous. Family members have built a mansion worth millions. Even after this, the benefit of the government’s Ayushman scheme is being given to such family members.



Bike Agency nearby Rannvijay

Narendra Modi government brought Ayushman scheme to provide benefits in healthcare. According to the local people, to give the benefit of this scheme of the government, the names of the characters of BPL list of 2011 have been linked to Ayushman Yojana. The name of the town’s resident Ranvijay Singh and his family is recorded in the Ayushman list of Kadipur region. According to the information, Rannvijay Singh has his own Bajaj bike agency and his own complex in the town itself. They ride a luxurious Jaguar car.

Maqbool Khan is a big businessman

In the same sequence, the names of Maqbool Khan and dozens of his family in the town are also in the list. Maqbool Khan is one of the biggest traders. He has a daily store of goods in his town. Apart from this, their house is being constructed at a cost of crores of rupees. The list also includes names of elites and some goldsmiths.

Said CDO – Action will be taken by conducting an inquiry

On this whole issue, District Chief Development Officer (CDO) Atul Vats said that people of both BPL and APL categories can avail Ayushman Yojana. When the CDO was asked whether luxury vehicles worth millions of rupees and people living in crores of houses can also take advantage of the scheme, he said no. He said that there may be data disturbances because the survey is there and the survey is not 100% accurate. This matter will be investigated and action will be taken.