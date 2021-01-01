A self-help group working on cow protection in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has made an important and meaningful intervention in the Hindu tradition of corpse. The women of the group have prepared such a stick with cow dung, with the help of which Hindu bodies can be burnt to the dead. Explain that cow feces (cow dung) are considered very sacred in Hinduism. From the puja to the offering of fire to the dead bodies, the dumplings made from it have been used. Till now, carcasses were lit with hand-held dimples.A self-help group of women in Sultanpur, in collaboration with the development department, has developed a machine that will produce stacks of cow dung, coal and paddy stalks. It will be used extensively in the market in bonfire and oven. This wood of supreme dung will also be used in the funeral procession. Officially stated, it has been shown to have the ability to destroy viruses and bacteria.

Dung made from a combined mixture of cow dung and coal

Principal husband Haliyapur Akhand Pratap Singh alias Gabbar Singh said that dung wood is prepared by women of self-help groups. The machine is made from a combined mixture of cow dung coal and para. This has provided employment to women. He told that we have cows in more than 700 cowsheds here. Their cow dung is being used. So far, many ministers of state including Union Minister Smriti Irani have visited this gaushala of Haliyapur Gram Panchayat, located on the border of Sultanpur-Ayodhya district.

He has also praised this cowshed. Inspired by this, women have taken this path of employment. CDO Atul Vats told that this is the initiative of women of Sant Ravidas Self Help Group at Haliapur Gaushala. Around seven hundred and fifty cows are registered here.