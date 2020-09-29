Photos of humanity shaming have come out of the District Hospital of Sultanpur, the district in charge of the Health Minister of Uttar Pradesh. As doctors on the earth, parents kept pleading with doctors to provide dead bodies to take their innocent child’s body to the house. But nobody’s heart was sweaty. In the end, the parents, who are suffering poverty, went on a battery rickshaw to the village with the dead body.In fact, this case of Sultanpur in pieces is of Sultanpur District Hospital. On Monday night, the husband and wife of Ramnagar village of Kudwar police station area had come to get treatment from fever to 108 ambulances for their innocent child. Neighbor Sunil Kumar said that the doctor declared the child dead on seeing him. When the parents were devastated, the world started mourning.

Helpful parents in front of private ambulance demand

Neighbor Sunil asked the ambulance driver to take the body. It is alleged that the ambulance driver said, “We take the dead, not the dead.” The poor parents gathered the courage to take the corpse of the body from a private ambulance, so they demanded money so that they were helpless to complete it. When the son tried to talk to the helpless parents immersed in disconnection, his throat was filled. He could not speak anything with a sore throat.

CMO pleaded not to have information

On this big matter, when the responsible officer of Health Department, CMO, Sultanpur, Dr. CBN Tripathi denied to know about the case. The question is, when the officials are busy sleeping, how will the system get back on track. Surprisingly, as MP, Varun Gandhi has provided millions of rupees of equipment in the Emergency of the hospital and after the recent election of MP, Maneka Gandhi has provided a large amount of goods and ambulances here.