Highlights: Attack on protest against molestation in Sultanpur, UP

Tension in the village after the death of the head representative injured in the attack

Funeral in presence of heavy police force, BJP MLA arrived

Five accused arrested in the case so far, 17 people have been booked

Sultanpur

In Sultanpur, UP, there is tension after the murder over the opposition to molestation. The case relates to a village in Gosaiganj police station area. Here the case of the death of the Principal has caught fire. The representative was attacked a few days ago while rescuing a scooter-ridden maiden. He died during treatment at the trauma center. The head representative was cremated in a tense atmosphere. A heavy police force has been deployed in the village.

The incident took place on 29 September

On September 29, there was an incident of molesting a girl in Ramachandrapur village of Gosaiganj police station area. The girl was returning to her home from Scooty from the beauty parlor located in Mishrauli market. On the way, some youths from village Moongar Turakhiya stopped the girl and started molesting her. At the same time, the principal delegates passing through there, Abhimanyu Vishwakarma (55) and Gaurav Verma (14) objected. Both arrived to save the girl. Then the loners called and called other people on the spot. During this, Principal Representatives Abhimanyu and Gaurav were beaten fiercely. Both were taken to the district hospital in critical condition, where the doctors referred them both to the Trauma Center, Lucknow in critical condition.

5 arrests so far, sloganeering after reaching the dead body

Police had registered an FIR against 17 people, including accused Ali Ahmed, Ramzan Ali, Rahbar, Imran, in this case. Five accused have been arrested. Principal Representative Abhimanyu Vishwakarma died during treatment at the Trauma Center Lucknow on Sunday evening. After this, tension spread in the village. When the dead body arrived at the house, the villagers shouted slogans. This process continued till night. The villagers were demanding to call the DM and SP on the spot. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs and several party leaders also reached the spot and assured people of help. This was followed by cremation of the rural mane and corpse.