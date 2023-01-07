Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Supported by an efficient pitching work by Frank Duncan, Sultanes de Monterrey defeated Algodoneros de Guasave 6-1 in order to shorten the distance in the playoff of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

Despite the defeat, those led by Óscar Robles are ahead in the contest 3-2 and tomorrow they will play the sixth match at Kuroda Park stadium.

artillery

The gray ghosts began to write history in the second inning when Niko Hulsizer hit a pitch to Matt Pobereyko to deposit the ball behind the fence.

For the third round, Gerardo Álvarez’s pupils made three more, where Roberto Valenzuela with a single to the central center sent Carlos Figueroa home and then Kennys Vargas, with a home run through the middle garden, placed the actions 4-0 by bringing Valenzuela down for in front of.

In the seventh, the Sultanes made the insurance runs, where first Roberto Valenzuela with a ground ball to second produced one and Kennys Vargas with an unstoppable to the center-back put another one into Alberto Carreón’s hooks.

Algodoneros took off the shutout in the ninth inning, when Alejandro Ortiz reached the bases with a double and then came to promised land with a single by Alan Sánchez.

the mound

Frank Duncan claimed the hit after working for six blank innings and prescribed two chocolates. Jonás Garibay took over, Norman Elenes and Joe Riley took charge of the ninth roll.

The defeat was charged to Matt Pobereyko, allowing four runs in five chapters of pitching work, where he was punished with two home runs and hit eight rivals with the stone. He was assisted by Anthony Herrera, Felipe Arredondo, Jeff Ibarra and finished by Iván Izaguirre.

what’s next

Tomorrow, sharp at 5:00 p.m., the sixth match of the series will start, where Nico Tellache will be in charge of starting for Algodoneros, while Matt Hartman will do so for Monterrey.