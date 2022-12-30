Guasave, Sinaloa.- When the 27th out of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League fell in its regular phase, the playoffs were defined, where Algodoneros de Guasave, starting at 5:00 p.m. next Sunday , they will welcome you to Sultanes de Monterrey.

It should be noted that the first phase of the postseason is agreed to seven possible games to win four.

The duel

Cañeros de Los Mochis secured the last series of the campaign by whitewashing 1-0 to Algodoneros de Guasave.

With this result, the greens secured the 10 points with a 22-11 record, while the blue and whites finished in fifth place with a 16-17 record, to get six points.

the mound

Nick Struck started for the ninth emerald and threw an entry, then Miguel Vázquez came, the winner Omar Araujowho scored his first success of the campaign, in addition to Carlos Vázquez, Freddy Quintero, Daniel Duarte and Juan Gámez lowered the curtain to achieve the rescue.

Jesús Broca was in charge of opening the match for the Blue and Whites, who stayed on the mound for three innings in which he struck out four rivals. He was followed by the defeated Iván Izaguirre, Carlos Morales, Rafael Córdova, Jeff Ibarra, Alejandro Barraza and finished Brandon Koch.

Offensive

The ninth green put music to the scoreboard in the fifth inning, when rookie Alejandro Urías, with a wild pitch by Iván Izaguirre, went down to home plate to make the score 1-0.

Other results

Sultanes de Monterrey punished Tomateros de Culiacán 9-3 and Naranjeros de Hermosillo whitewashed Águilas de Mexicali 2-0.