Sultanate of Oman prohibits entry from Egypt

On Wednesday, the Sultanate of Oman decided to ban travelers from Egypt’s airports to the Sultanate’s airports from tomorrow, Friday, until further notice, due to the repercussions of the Corona virus, except for passengers who hold Omani citizenship.

This came in notifications sent by the competent Omani authorities to airlines operating in Egypt’s airports, including EgyptAir, which issued a media statement on Wednesday evening.

The statement read: “In light of the instructions issued by the competent authorities in the Sultanate of Oman, EgyptAir directs its customers’ attention that travelers from Egypt to the Sultanate of Oman will be banned from nine in the morning on Friday, May 7, 2021, until further notice. Citizens are excluded from this decision. Omani nationals, diplomats, health workers and their families, in accordance with the procedures applied to the entry of these groups into the Sultanate.

EgyptAir calls on its customers who have reservations to travel from Cairo to Muscat to check with the company.