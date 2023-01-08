The Sultan of Tarab, the artist George Wassouf, bade farewell to his young son, Wadih Wassouf (39 years old), in a mass funeral attended by official, political and artistic personalities, as well as cultural and media figures from all Lebanese regions.
George Wassouf accepted condolences throughout Saturday at St. Nicholas Church in Ashrafieh, east of Beirut.
The artist, Wassouf, appeared for the first time after announcing the death of his son Wadih, at dawn on Saturday, sad and tired.
With great sadness, the artistic community bid farewell to Wadih Wassouf, expressing their regret for his loss, sympathizing with his father, who was tired and adhered to the word (Praise be to God).
