A wide public interaction was enjoyed by the good talk and the spontaneous words of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, a member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah recently, during a phone call to the “Al Khat Line” program from Sharjah Radio and Television about an issue that troubles every home in the Emirates, and not just “the Emirate.” Basma”, we mean jobs and employment.

An intervention that is an extension of many interventions, embodying one truth, His Highness’s keenness to provide a decent life for his citizens’ children, based on the vision of a keen father and follower of his large family’s affairs, and in multiple and varied fields and fields, with a special focus on the good care of children, family and women.

His Highness’s initiatives are many and varied, and all of them center around a decent life and its standards and standards, and he is the one who reviews, by pen and ruler, what the income of the individual employee or employee, and even the retired person, should be in order to have the decent life he wants for him.

Good and blessed efforts and initiatives by which he settled the hearts of his citizens, whose tongues uttered their prayers for him, that God protect him, extend his life, and bless him for what he offered for them for the benefit of the country and the servants.

In that patriarchal hadith, His Highness reassured everyone by saying, “The employment file is in my hands and I strive to secure people’s lives,” noting that there are job applications that do not meet the conditions. They have been categorized into 7 categories, all of which are in my hands. “If it is good for her, God will reward me.” I am working hard, and God willing, solutions will be found soon. We in Sharjah work according to a system, plans and accurate data, and there is no excuse for any mistake, reminding everyone, “We do not want to walk from here unless we leave behind the good memory.”

The number that His Highness revealed in the employment file during the intervention, which is 12,000 applications, is a large number at the level of the emirate, but the caring father made it clear that everyone is of interest and subject to follow-up, explaining that “the priority is for those in urgent need, and he ordered the formation of a “committee to process job applications”, To work under the supervision of His Highness to study requests, provide jobs for those who deserve it, and find solutions for those who are not deserving. He summarized this by saying, “I will not leave him.”

The man who reminded us of the time of “Zeghanbut” and created “Al-Mabarrah” to end every request he endured before he went to bed, always puts providing all the necessities of a decent life for his children at the top of his priorities, so congratulations to them for it, and God preserves the “Sovereign of Hearts.”