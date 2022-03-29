Dubai (Etihad)

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, inaugurated the regional headquarters and grand showroom of the international company “Techno Gym”, a leading manufacturer of fitness center equipment and advanced stationary training bikes. Alessandri, President of Techno Gym International, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Council, and a number of businessmen, sports personalities and specialists in the manufacture of advanced training equipment.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer toured the sections of the center, which consists of 3 floors and an area of ​​1,000 meters. Athletes performed exercises on various machines.

The opening of the new headquarters, which bears the name “Techno Gym Center”, dedicated to displaying Techno Gym products and the business forum, comes as a qualitative leap in the work of the world leader in digital equipment and services for fitness, sports and fitness, which has been in the UAE for more than 20 years. El Jadida is the largest Technogym experience center outside Italy and the ideal destination for consumers and industry professionals alike, to live first-hand the Technogym experience designed to the highest standards in superior biomechanical design, digital technologies, interior design and training.

Techno Gym offers the first bike designed by cycling champions for indoor training, at home, or in the gym. The new bike features a 22-inch screen for an immersive indoor experience, as well as being easy to install and enter settings in one register. Easily access your favorite apps and training content.

The training equipment available is topped by the Personal Line device, which combines the style of the famous designer Antonio Citterio and the expertise of Techno Gym in fitness and wellness techniques. An impressive array of training content in the simplest way by connecting the device to a tablet, as well as Techno Gym Bench, the innovative home training station designed to combine the maximum variety of exercises with the least amount of space possible.

The Techno Gym Dubai Center was created to be a reference point for all Technogym customers, partners and shareholders, where they can discover the comprehensive Techno Gym system consisting of connected smart equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences and applications that allow each user to access a fully customized training experience anytime and anywhere. Whether at home, at the gym, or on the go. The center also includes a studio that can accommodate forty people for the purpose of training customers and operators and holding seminars and workshops to benefit from the educational component of Techno Gym solutions.

For sports sector operators, coaches and professionals, the center will be available for meetings, consultations and guidance on all solutions for different sectors, from fitness clubs, sports centers, to hospitality companies, health, rehabilitation and real estate, and Techno Gym will also host seminars and educational activities dedicated to all sector operators. About the various applications of sports, wellness and fitness, from the digital technologies of the comprehensive Techno Gym system to the latest training solutions and products chosen by the best teams and athletes around the world.