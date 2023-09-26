The Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Dubai Ports World Group (DP World), Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, confirmed that the company currently has great experience in managing and developing ports and logistical stations around the world, and that it has gone beyond the stage of managing and operating ports to working strongly in the components of logistics services and chains. Supply to provide quick solutions for the movement of transport and trade from the factory to the consumer, while ensuring that producers can reach their customers at the lowest costs and in the shortest time.

He pointed out that the company’s share of the volume of global container traffic currently amounts to about 11%, and it is considered one of the fastest companies in loading and unloading goods, adding that it began working outside the country at the end of the nineties at the request of shipping companies that wanted to benefit from the speed of our achievement, and the beginning was in the port of Jeddah. Islamic Bank in the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after DB World had gained great experience in managing Jebel Ali Port, and its current portfolio around the world amounts to 137 terminals in 60 countries, including 94 sea ports.

This came during a session entitled “Trade in a Changing World… Creating Opportunities and Promoting Prosperity,” in which he was interviewed by writer and media personality Imad Al-Din Adeeb as part of the activities of the first day of the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE. Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sultan bin Sulayem revealed that DP World Group is investing about three billion Saudi riyals to develop work at Jeddah Islamic Port, which it considers one of the most important ports included in the company’s portfolio of ports and logistical stations, which are located on six continents of the world and employ more than 106,000 employees, adding. DP World supports these ports with Emirati employees and from the parent company in Dubai, in addition to employees from all the countries in which it is located globally, indicating that its new investments in Jeddah Port are in line with the 2030 vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the expected increase in trade movement.

Regarding the trend to expand the company’s operations into logistics services around the world, Sultan bin Sulayem said, “The company was initially focusing on managing the ports that it owns and operates around the world and operating them with giant cranes and high-tech systems, but it found that there are other factors outside the ports that may affect our requirements.” In the speed of handling, related to roads, infrastructure, storage areas, land shipping, etc., it decided to expand its operations and new investments to contribute to the speed of transporting products from the factory to the customer anywhere around the world. During the period from 2016 to 2021, it invested more than six billion dollars to acquire companies related to… Its work is in the supply chain and logistics services, and building e-commerce and digitization services, pointing in this regard to purchasing the largest private train companies in India to transport goods from ports to dealers in India to overcome the slow movement of transport via trucks.” He announced that the company is currently negotiating the purchase of the largest company. Government trains in India for transporting goods.

Bin Sulayem said: “DP World Group is currently one of the largest operators in India, Britain, Australia, Peru, Canada and other countries of the world, and it has contributed to the development and growth of the work of its clients, including shipping companies and shipping companies around the world, as a result of the work standards that we adopt in shipping, loading, unloading and means of transportation.” Outside the ports,” pointing to the group’s investment in purchasing truck companies for transporting goods and storage warehouses, which serve, for example, 154,000 sites for sale in Nigeria. He added: “We distribute goods to merchants in more than 20 African countries.”

