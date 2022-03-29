Dubai (Etihad)

Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, stressed the importance of supporting efforts to accelerate global recovery, stressing the pivotal role of global trade in consolidating the pillars of a sustainable global economy, praising the role of the World Government Summit as a platform to discuss tools and policies that make the future. In a session entitled: “Redrawing Trade Lines” on the first day of the “World Government Summit 2022”: The government summit helped us develop our relations with governments, and today we have 93 corridors around the world that handle 75 million shipments worth $ 3.5 trillion, and we are committed to improving relations with governments To develop transportation infrastructure.

He stressed that the “pandemic” demonstrated to the whole world the fragility of supply chains and the need to rebuild them to be more flexible and sustainable to ensure the economic benefits of recovery, indicating that this will only be achieved by working with all partners in the supply chain, which requires a lot of effort to develop successful solutions.

He pointed out that the biggest challenge that emerged during the pandemic was the development of treatments and vaccines, noting that although more than two years have passed, we are still striving to deliver them, adding: “If not everyone gets the vaccine, the pandemic will not end.”

He touched on one of the major tasks facing DP World as a logistics service provider, pointing out that it has entered into a partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund “UNICEF”, to distribute medical materials, and support the “COVAX” humanitarian initiative launched by the World Health Organization and its efforts to equitably distribute about two billion doses of “Covid-19” vaccines during 2021.

He pointed out that trade is a force for good that helps countries diversify their economy and create more jobs, pointing out that the commercial sector possesses many of the ingredients and capabilities necessary to support the global economy, and that the “pandemic” and the accident of the container ship “Ever Given” delinquency in the Suez Canal, among others. The events that affected the movement of world trade, provided lessons for the world.