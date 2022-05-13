Al Ain (WAM)

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, President of Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Club, First Vice President of the Honor Board, Chairman of the Board Al Ain Club management, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Second Vice President of Al Ain Club, Second Vice President of the Honor Board, on the occasion of Al Ain’s crowning the “ADNOC Professional League” title for the fifth time, in the “Professionals,” and the fourteenth time in its history.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan confirmed that Al Ain deserved the title well, as a result of the vision and tremendous efforts that the club’s management harnessed at the administrative and technical levels, and with the contributions and commitment of all its affiliates and the branch of work, in line with the club’s long history and its standing among football lovers in the Emirates. The Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab countries.

He added that those results that established the victory and leadership of Al Ain Club would not have been achieved, but a harvest of the players’ tireless effort, follow-up and supervision from the club’s senior management, to achieve these honorable results, stressing that the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to raise the club and empower it on the path of victories and championships and harness all capabilities, enhance and contribute to the advancement of the UAE sports march under the directives of the wise leadership of the state to support and develop this sector.