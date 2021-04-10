Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Electronic Sports Association, appreciated the achievement of the UAE national team by winning second place in the first edition of the West Asian Football Federation eSports Championship. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan also extended sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, for the unlimited support, which will continue in the field of electronic sports in general and electronic football in particular.

The electronic sports team includes four players, they are: Rashid Al Zaabi, Omar Al Shamsi, Hamad Al Hammadi and Ibrahim Al Awadi, and the team manager Mahmoud Al Karbi. Sheikh Sultan emphasized that this achievement is the result of long efforts and plans by the association to form the core of a national team capable of achieving global achievements, which was achieved through the first edition of the West Asian Football Federation e-Championship, praising the players who performed distinguished during the tournament.

On his part, Counselor Saeed Ali Al-Taher, Secretary General of the Association, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association, for their support and cooperation in the success of the national team’s participation during the tournament. Al-Taher praised the great performance presented by the national team players in their first participation in a regional championship, adding: The success will be invested in the rehabilitation of young talents who will represent the country in international forums.