Al Ain (WAM)

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, President of the Al Ain Chess and Mind Games Club, valued the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” for sports and athletes.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbut said that the UAE, as it bid farewell to the captain of the nation’s ship and the patron of his career, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, after a journey full of giving, effort and achievements on every level, anticipates a new era in its history, filled with hope. And trust in the captain of the ship, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, who made and still is for the sake of his country and his people, to continue the path of goodness, development and prosperity, which was laid by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “God bless you.” May his soul rest in peace.” The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, raised its structure.

He added: We will remain on the covenant, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” We pledge allegiance to you for loyalty and obedience. And your values ​​instilled by Zayed Al-Khair.

He stressed that His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him”, was and still is the biggest supporter of sports in the UAE, and thanks to his unlimited support, the UAE sport has achieved huge leaps during the previous years, and we expect, God willing, that qualitative sporting achievements will multiply during the next stage, thanks to His Highness’s insightful vision. to the importance of sport.