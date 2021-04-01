Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday morning inaugurated the Sharjah Livestock Market at its new headquarters in Al Sajaa, Sharjah.

After unveiling the traditional curtain to mark the opening of the market, His Highness listened to an explanation about its facilities and the services it contained to meet the needs of the people of the emirate. He also viewed a recording presentation on the construction stages and the most prominent challenges he faced.

After that, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah toured the market halls, seeing the most prominent shops, barns and service facilities, as the market includes 141 sheep shops equipped with appropriate pens that can accommodate 6,200 sheep, 26 livestock shops with a capacity of 2,288 livestock, and 12 camel stores with a capacity of 880 camels And 74 poultry shops.

The market also includes 44 feed stores, 34 multi-use shops, in addition to 32 stores that include nurseries of different sizes. The stores were designed and built according to international standards approved in terms of size, general shape and facilities, with a focus on the elements of hygiene and public health, in order to preserve the health of consumers.

The market includes an auctions area to sell livestock, in addition to a special yard for events, and markets are connected to each other through several corridors equipped with special fans with a length of 450 meters to provide ideal shopping.

The market includes a mosque with a capacity of 386 worshipers and 49 worshipers with all service facilities that include the imam’s housing, ablution places for men and others for women, in addition to an administrative building for the market’s management consisting of a ground and first floor and includes 13 administrative offices, a meeting room, a rest room, and a cafeteria, in addition to a laboratory that includes equipment and equipment Modern laboratory, veterinary clinics that include surgery rooms, x-ray rooms, examination rooms and care incubators. The market also includes a private housing for employees with all its services and facilities, and it can accommodate 200 employees.

Attached to the livestock market is a sophisticated slaughterhouse with capabilities and equipment that operate according to the latest technologies that are used in the slaughtering, cutting and packing of meat, whether for personal use, commercial purposes, or major events.

The slaughterhouse accommodates approximately 240 heads of livestock per hour according to the following pace of the slaughter line, from 150 to 200 heads of sheep per hour, 20 head of cows per hour for cows and 20 camel heads per hour, in addition to the existence of another slaughterhouse for poultry.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, followed up on the work mechanisms of the slaughterhouse, which are carried out using the latest automated equipment, with the participation of specialized workers, and according to health and environmental control.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Muhammad bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Central Finance Department, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of officials.