Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the unification of the armed forces was the starting point for the federal march towards the future, prosperity, security and stability. In a speech he addressed on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, His Highness said: The decision to unify the armed forces clearly embodies the value of the unity that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on his soul,” believed in and firmly entrenched in the conscience of the armed forces, and the nation in general. He explained that this decision not only symbolizes the unity of the armed forces, but also expresses the rooted values ​​of loyalty, belonging and patriotism that apply in the arteries of all the people of the nation, which make them compete with each other in order to join the ranks of the armed forces and serve in them, because they view it as the factory of men, With its institutions, training and scientific plans, and advanced academies that contribute to building and qualifying national cadres in order to be able to participate effectively in the process of construction and development.

His Highness added that on May 6, 1976 strengthened this procession, which was set up for its daughters by great, loyal men who looked into the future with sincere will, faith and solid determination … and is now sponsored by sincere leaders who are determined to further prosperity and happiness for the homeland and the citizen. He pointed out that what has been achieved and achieved now would not have happened had it not been for the presence of a wise leadership that realizes the importance of the armed forces and their role in protecting and fortifying the nation, and on top of which is His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

His Highness said: “As we celebrate the anniversary of the unification of our armed forces, we are proud and proud of the level and great development that they have reached .. We remember with great appreciation and reverence the nation’s martyrs from among the righteous sons of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, so they deserved to have their names written with gold flux in the history of the UAE. United Arab Emirates Al-Mushrif ».. Pointing out that these martyrs gave important lessons and lessons to every citizen and resident and to future generations, that the nation, the United Arab Emirates, is precious and deserves sacrifice and redemption, and more work is done for the sake of its advancement, progress and preservation of its gains. His Highness renewed the pledge and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him” and to the dear homeland, and offered the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates, crown princes, deputy rulers and armed forces leadership, soldiers and individuals, asking God The Almighty to restore this dear and eternal occasion to everyone with goodness, blessing, happiness and prosperity, and to preserve our dear country, its security and stability, so that it continues to spread the values ​​of human brotherhood and tolerance throughout the world.