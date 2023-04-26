Abdullah Amer (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, President of the Camel Racing Federation, witnessed the competitions of the fifth day of the annual closing festival of purebred Arab camels, “The Final of Al Wathba 2023”, which was held today, on the grounds of Al Wathba Square in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and its activities will continue until May 4.

The competitions witnessed the struggle of the participating horses to harvest the law and symbols of the age of broadcasting for the camel of the sons of the tribes, which were held over the course of 36 rounds, including 22 rounds in the morning period, and 14 rounds in the evening period, during which the organizing committee allocated 8 symbols, and for a distance of 6 km in the southern field.

And “Mubshara” by Mubarak Huda Butti Al Shamsi succeeded in extracting the first symbols of broadcasting for the sons of the tribes, after she was crowned with the local firstborn cup in the open half, in addition to one and a half million dirhams, as she was able to finish the half in first place, with a comfortable difference from her competition, and reached the finish line. At 9:00:8 minutes, leaving the second place for “Al-Shroud” by Hamad Saeed Al-Neyadi, and the third for “Corner” by Muhammad Sultan Markhan Al-Ketbi.

“Mubshir” by Muhammad Sultan Markhan Al Ketbi flew with the open-air broadcasting rifle in the second main half, in addition to the financial prize of one million dirhams, after he outperformed his competitors, recording the best time of 8:58:0 minutes.

In the third run of symbols, Masafa shone for the confident track, Hamad Rashid Ghadeer Al Ketbi, and was able to snatch the Cup of Early Local Broadcasting, and presented its owner with the prize of one million dirhams, after leading the race in the last meters with a time of 9:09:8 minutes, after Fierce competition with “Al-Houtiyeh” and “Al-Shamkha”, who came in second and third places, by a narrow margin.

And Al-Qaoud gave “polite” its implicit owner Ahmed Matar Majid Al-Khaili the law of the fourth main half, and the broadcaster Al-Qadan strengthened the local, as he presented a distinguished performance despite the strong struggle in the last meters with the “passing” of Muhammad Ateeq Zaytoun Al-Muhairi, and “distinguished” by Ahmed Ali Al-Ketbi, but he succeeded. Mohtahab in deciding the title of the half, to cross the finish line with a time of 9:06:3 minutes.

In the symbols of production, “Al-Dhabi” flew the first-born local broadcast mosquitoes from the production category, and presented its owner, Ali Muhammad Hreik Al-Menhali, with the most expensive mosquitoes and the cup, along with one million dirhams, the value of the financial prize, after finishing in first place at a time of 9:15:3 minutes.

Al-Kayed, by Muhammad Suhail bin Nukhirat Al-Amiri Namus, snatched the title of the half devoted to local broadcasting Al-Qa’dan from the production category, and was crowned with the rifle and the financial prize of 800,000 dirhams, as he succeeded in controlling the course of the half and recorded a time of 9:02:3 minutes.

The motto of Muhammad Gharib Rashid Al Ketbi appeared in the fifteenth round, and he succeeded in winning the cup of the firstborn, crossbreds, in the production category, in addition to the financial prize of one million dirhams, through the reel “Water”, which managed to win the title of the half at a time of 9:00:8 minutes. .

The competitions concluded with the crowning of “Al-Mashhar” by Shaddad Al-Idha Al-Qa’dan Al-Mahgnat Al-Entaj, after he finished the half-time in 8:59:8 minutes.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan crowned the winners of the symbols immediately after the end of the competitions, in the presence of a large number of owners and fans of camel sport in the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Appointment with the remains

The competitions move during the Thursday festival to the runs of Their Highnesses Sheikhs, which start from the age of Al-Lakaya, where the organizing committee has allocated 28 rounds for the Al-Lakaya competitions, of which 20 rounds are in the morning period, while 8 rounds are held in the evening period, and the struggle for the cup and rifle of Al-Lakaya Al-Bakr and the open seat For the camel of the sheikhs, their prize money is one million and 800 thousand dirhams, respectively.