Al-Ittihad (Al-Ittihad)

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and President of the Camel Racing Federation, appreciated the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for all heritage events held on the state’s land.

This came on the occasion of the launch of the festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for camel racing, and the camel dress-up dress 2021. Various heritage events confirm the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the owners of all camels, and support for this popular heritage in all its aspects.

His Excellency added: The festival during its previous years had many achievements, stressing that it touched the joy and happiness in the faces of the angel through his movement from one emirate to another, which reflects the true image of the great support and attention he receives.

His Excellency said: We will not witness camel races today only, but that all camel breeders and those keen to participate in the heritage races will be in clothes to participate in this great heritage wedding. The festival carries memories for all the people of the regions that hosted this heritage wedding in previous years, as it has become a holiday. Annually for the owners, especially since it bears a dear name for all the people of the country.

His Excellency affirmed that the leadership continues to follow the approach of the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, in preserving the popular heritage and instilling it in the hearts of generations. In our hearts, we carry the banner of gratitude and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the elevation of this heritage sport and its departure in a manner befitting its prestige and advancement, as camel races are the result of a good product of the squeeze of strenuous efforts around which all the people of the Emirates have gathered around lofty goals that have melted away difficulties, and carried the flame of pride and raised them.

His Excellency explained that the launch of the festival in its first edition in Al-Sawan is still firmly in our minds, and today we are keen on its continuity because it represents a prominent title that confirms gratitude and loyalty to all who contribute to its preservation. His Excellency said that the march of support for heritage sports, especially camel races, continues under the support La Mohamedoud, who took the rational leadership of this sport through continuous festivals and championships, because the purpose of them is to preserve the legacy of the past rich in precious valuables and deepen it in the minds of future generations, as camel races remind us of the ancient past, the achievements of the present and the aspirations of the future.

His Excellency welcomed all the owners who flocked to the clothing area in the Emirate of Umm al-Quwain from the camel owners of the state and their brothers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to participate in the event, wishing all success and success, stressing that the true law for us is this presence in a festival bearing «the name of Boukhalid», and in At the end of his speech, His Excellency thanked all the working committees, stressing that the real challenge is to make the event a success amid the precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of all participants and workers in all committees.