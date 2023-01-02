Ajman (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE and President of the Camel Racing Federation, inspected the camel auction site at the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing and Camel Race “Al Tallah – 2023” held in Ajman.

His Excellency was briefed on the participation of camel owners in the competitions of the second day of the camel auction within the age of the facts, which include the runs of “general local Sharaya for the tribesmen, general local Sharaya for the tribesmen, general local Sharaya for the tribesmen, general asayel hybrids for the tribesmen.”

The camel auction at the Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for purebred Arabian camel races and camel auctions witnesses wide participation from camel owners from within the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a large following of fans of auctions and heritage competitions.

This session includes 24 rounds dedicated to tribal camels in the category of local and purebred camels, and 240 valuable prizes are allocated to them distributed over 6 age groups: “Mafarid, Haqaiq, Lyqaya, Idha’a, Thanaya, Hawl.” The competitions will continue next Friday in the hill in the Emirate of Ajman.