Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and President of the Camel Racing Federation, thanked the rational leadership for its continuous support for the sports of parents and grandparents, praising the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, for the Al Wathba Festival For the sons of the tribes, the end of the season was held, and His Excellency explained that the white hands and the continuous support of His Highness the President of the State and the medal on the chest of the Pioneers’ sport pushes to achieve more successes. His Excellency affirmed the continuous sponsorship and wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praising the great support that His Highness provides for all heritage sports and camel racing in particular, and His Excellency affirmed that heritage sports owes much to support His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. His Excellency said: The leadership’s support is a badge that adorns our chests, and reflects the state’s keenness to promote the values ​​of heritage sports in our society to go hand in hand with modernity and development witnessed by the state in all fields, and without a doubt, heritage represents a fundamental pillar in preserving the eternal legacy left by the ancestors. The message developed by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan added on the occasion of the conclusion of the Sons of Tribes Festival, stressing: “The festival represents a special honor for camel owners that came in conjunction with the days of the blessed month of Ramadan, and with it we witnessed the challenges that continued in the evening period, and camel races turned into cohesion and a meeting between camel owners and those who solve They are guests of the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and here the main goal of all festivals is achieved. ”His Excellency affirmed that the leadership continues to follow the approach of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in preserving the popular heritage and instilling it in the hearts of future generations He pointed out that the Al Wathba Festival for the Children of the Tribes drew a heritage painting and reaped successes one after the other. His Excellency said: We are fortunate with the ancestral legacy that has been engraved in our hearts, and we carry with it the banner of gratitude and appreciation for everyone who has contributed to the elevation of this heritage sport and its exit in a manner befitting its prestige and advancement, as camel races are the result of a good result of the sap of strenuous efforts around which all of the Emiratis have gathered around lofty goals that they have dissolved from difficulties. And they carried the flame of pride and its sophistication. His Excellency explained that the large participation on the floor of Al Wathba Square embodied the journey of the owners’ love for their heritage, adding that we are keen on its continuity because it represents a prominent title that affirms gratitude and loyalty to all who contribute to its preservation. His Excellency added: The march of support for heritage sports, especially camel races, continues in light of the unlimited support given by the wise leadership for this sport through continuous festivals and championships, because its purpose is to preserve the legacy of the past rich in precious valuables and deepen it in the minds of future generations. With the ancient past, the achievements of the present and the aspirations of the future, here we see that camels have a special honor and appreciation that distinguishes them from others, and their races have become a special festival for the owners. His Excellency thanked all the owners who flocked to the capital of Al-Mayadin Al-Wathba of camel owners, sons of the state and their brothers, sons of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to participate in the event, stressing that the true law for all is this presence in the festival, and His Excellency thanked all the working committees, stressing that the effort they exerted resulted in Great success in light of the implementation of the precautionary measures and the approved protocol to prevent the Covid-19 virus.