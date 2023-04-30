Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Club, Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chairman of the Talent Nurturing Committee, at Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium, crowned the Al Ain team with the U-18 Youth League title, at the end of the last round match of the competition. Which he decided in his favor, by defeating Al-Wahda 2-0, at the end of the tournament.

The Chairman of the Executive Committee confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of the Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council of Al Ainawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Club, gives the club great attention, and His Highness’s directives were clear about providing all support. What is required in order to prepare the team for the upcoming events, and to prepare for the next season with full force to compete locally and continually, by providing what is necessary according to the technical vision about the team. His Highness’s directives also included the need to pay attention to the school and academy sectors, and to provide the required support to continue developing performance indicators in all sectors operating in the field. The club and its companies to obtain the highest indicators of audience satisfaction in various games.

Regarding Al Ain’s loss in the cup final, he said: First of all, we congratulate Sharjah on winning the title of His Highness the President’s Cup. In Al Ain, we speak in one language acquired from the culture of making glory, which is the language of victory and achievements, which brings continuous work and development.

He added: The loss of the big clubs in the world of football is always considered one of the lessons learned, and an ideal opportunity for improvement and adjustment of the team’s conditions in particular, in order to correct the path towards titles and championships, especially since Al Ain has a large fan base, accustomed to the team’s achievements and winning championships, while the culture of Apologies from Al Ain players to the fans are always practical, and are not just verbal messages directed to a loyal, loving and loyal audience, who has left their mark on the stands of all stadiums and is recognized for making a difference throughout history.

He explained that Al Ain faced great challenges this season, and despite that it competed in all tournaments, but the results in some matches were not consistent with the club’s ambitions and the great public support. And ahead of him are important matches that require great focus and strong support.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan touched on the importance of building for the future, pointing out that the administration pays great attention to building for the future, in a scientific and thoughtful manner, especially in terms of the philosophy of generational communication, which is the goal behind sponsoring and supporting talents in the club, and paying attention to a plan Generations continue, by exploiting the professional system and the environment of success that is available in Al Ain Castle, to provide the first team with talents capable of performing with all strength and skill, and he said: Our goal is for the youth teams to be the future of the club in a practical way, while providing all the necessary tools, as foreign players and others Which contributes to increasing the strength of the team to compete locally and continually, which requires continuous work, according to a well-defined strategy, which the club works on with all its various committees and departments.

Commenting on Al Ain’s return to participate in the AFC Champions League, he said: The team is currently required to focus on its remaining entitlements in the current season, but the most important thing is to prepare for the next season, in a way that enables the team to achieve the club’s ambitions in all local competitions and the continental championship, and all The support required for the team in order to delight its loyal fans.

He added: We have a legacy that extends for more than 55 years of successes and achievements, a long career in Emirati football, local and continental competition and honoring the reputation of the game in the continental and regional forum, which always puts us in front of continuous challenges and with continuous work we are able to continue the march with success and excellence, because that legacy requires Double efforts and work to add more in the future.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of the Al Ain U-18 team, consisting of players and two technical and administrative staff, which led them to the podium of the Youth League title, stressing that the Talent Nurturing Committee, since its establishment, has adopted the best practices in the best football academies in the world. To develop and qualify the players of the Sunni club teams; With the aim of forming a generation capable of strengthening the ranks of the first team and the national team according to a five-year plan that aims to start reaping the fruits during the next three years, and the matter is not limited to achieving a championship at a specific age or season.