Sultan bin Ahmed: “Xposure” is an aesthetic memory of the Emirati society

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, confirmed that the public this year is on a date with an exceptional session of the International Photography Festival “Xposure”, where an elite of the world’s best photographers who have trusted with their lenses will witness events and scenes bearing various stories and messages that strengthen the relationship between The local and global public, and restores the values ​​of common interest between peoples and rallying around issues of concern to humanity as a whole, after a full year of measures that reduced the possibilities of travel, discovery and interaction.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi explained that “Xposure” is not just an annual occasion to display pictures and introduce photographic techniques, but rather has become part of the aesthetic memory of the Emirati society, and it has five main dimensions that make it a basic tributary of the Sharjah civilization project.

Integrated project

The head of the Sharjah Media Council said: “The social development dimension stems from the fact that photographing or reading the image and savoring its meanings and connotations is not an elite art limited to a social group that possesses a single culture, but rather has a general popular character, and it represents a common language among all social groups at their various levels of thought. The feature makes him an essential contributor to building collective awareness and common conscience, as well as polarizing society around the main issues that form the titles of a specific historical stage. It is natural for social ties to become more solid by sharing sentiments and general concepts, and it is also natural for societies to become more productive and creative as a result of goals. Social and the desire to serve public interests, and this is a condensed shortcut to the social developmental dimension of Exposure ».

A human dimension

He added: “As for the human dimension, it can be said that it is a broader reflection of the social and developmental dimension. The two dimensions converge in building a common conscience and achieving a rallying of the public around public issues, promoting the values ​​of cooperation and sustainable joint work and encouraging creativity and talents. Perhaps the most important features of the human dimension of the image is that it is an influential global story. It does not need language or translators, and in itself it does not need lengthy readings that lack evidence of what was mentioned in it, for the picture is a guide in itself, reducing the story and transmitting it from anywhere on the earth to another place and other peoples who may be geographically far from their environment and become close to them emotionally.

He continued: “There is a lot of concern to the world, such as climate sustainability, protection of nature, wildlife and water, issues of asylum, poverty and conflicts, in addition to the continuous exploration of the cultures and customs of unknown peoples, and people with ordinary interests, i.e. non-specialists, are busy in their daily affairs and forget that there are issues and stories. Scattered around the earth affecting their lives and destiny, and in need of their emotional sympathy at least, here comes the role of photographers, observing and documenting the beauty of the planets, ringing the conscience and drawing our eyes to the places of injustice, pain and sadness, and they remind us of our duty towards all that, and they assure that diversity and differences are aesthetic qualities if integrated under the umbrella One humanity and on a common just ground. ”

After an educational one

On the educational dimension of the International Photography Festival “Xposure” and its impact on building the personality of the individual in general and the artist and the talented in particular, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi says: “Xposure carries an educational message for every person, regardless of his field of interest or work, saying that reaching the goal depends on continuous work and perseverance. And devotion to the utmost, in addition to constant work on self-development and tools, she also says that success parallels the space of action and movement, whether it is an internal act such as thinking, contemplation and developing concepts, or a physical act such as travel, research and pursuit of the goal.

Technical dimension

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi discussed what Xposure offers in terms of modern photography tools and techniques, pointing out that the rapid developments in this type of art are a result of the accelerated technology and the rich experience of international and amateur photographers alike.