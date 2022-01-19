Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, stressed that what the university aspires to is to enhance its prestigious scientific position among the universities of the world, and to continue providing the best scientific and academic programs that are reflected in societies and nations. This came during His Highness’ speech yesterday morning, at the graduation ceremony of University of Sharjah students from the Faculties of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Communication, and Law, which was held at the University City Hall in Sharjah. His Highness the President of the University of Sharjah said: “When His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, established this university, his eye was on the moments when he would see graduates and graduates proud to hold a university degree that has attained a prestigious scientific position among the universities of the world, and here we are. Today, with the efforts of everyone, we seek to continue the march and build on the achieved numbers at the local, regional and international levels.”

In an advice to the graduates, His Highness said: I invite each of you to be proud of yourself, your degree, and your university, and to be keen to continue receiving science and knowledge, and to develop skills in various fields, and to bear in mind that the next stage is a stage of giving and contribution to the development of nations, and that its role in Building a family that will advance societies is the most important, because it has become based on knowledge and familiarity with life and its affairs.. I also invite you to invoke sincerity in the fields of work, and to be confident that the knowledge you have obtained will be the helper, but in practical life.

His Highness concluded his speech by thanking the university’s administration and faculty members for their efforts in rehabilitating female students and instilling the values ​​of science, culture and knowledge in them. In a speech to Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, during the ceremony, he thanked His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for honoring the graduation of female students in the Faculties of Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Communication, and Law. He also thanked everyone who contributed to the education of this new batch of University of Sharjah students. . Al-Nuaimi expressed the university’s pride and happiness in graduating a group of young women who will go to the fields of work that the university has prepared for them according to the best sciences, knowledge and skills, and using the best methods, means and educational methods adopted by the university.

Alumni word

Graduated Reem Obaid Al Abdooli gave a speech on behalf of her fellow graduates, in which she expressed the feelings of the female graduates after an important stage of their lives at the University of Sharjah, expressing her deep thanks to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for his great support, which brought the university to a great level that everyone is proud of. Al-Abdouli concluded her speech by advising her fellow graduates to abide by the piety of God Almighty in every work they do, and to become role models by assuming responsibility in their family, practical and social lives, serving their country, and continuing to communicate with their professors and their university. After that, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of the University of Sharjah, handed over the certificates to the 403 female graduates from the Faculties of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, Communication and Law. His Highness congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future stages of life.