Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, participated in the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign organized by the University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the Big Heart Foundation and the Sharjah Charitable Society, to provide relief for those affected by the war in Gaza.

The campaign, which was held in the main building of the University of Sharjah, aims to support those affected by the war in the Gaza Strip, by receiving in-kind donations and preparing various relief packages, which reflects the bonds of brotherhood and compassion, to help the needy and provide aid to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war.

His Highness was briefed on the great efforts made by those in charge of the campaign and student volunteers to contribute to providing urgent relief packages to affected Palestinian children and families, in solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people, and as an embodiment of the spirit and values ​​of goodness and feelings of brotherhood towards our Arab brothers. His Highness, the President of the University of Sharjah, also reviewed the methods of preserving, wrapping and storing relief packages to ensure that the shipments reach those affected by the war in Gaza in the best ways. His Highness participated with the male and female students in packing the relief packages, including a variety of food and health packages, special packages for children and winter clothes. His Highness extended his sincere thanks to all those who contributed to the success of this campaign and extended a helping hand to the brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as part of the UAE’s continuing efforts throughout the world, to provide urgent relief from humanitarian standpoints and fraternal motives for which the country is known, to provide aid. And relief for those affected by the Palestinian brothers.

