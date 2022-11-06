His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, inspected yesterday at the Sharjah Academy for Space Science and Technology the readiness of the cube satellite “Sharjah Sat-1”, which was co-manufactured by Emirati engineers from the Academy, and is scheduled to be launched in December. next.

During his visit, His Highness listened to an explanation from the Director of the University of Sharjah and Director General of the Academy, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, about the space mission “Sharjah Sat-1” and its most prominent technical and technical characteristics, and the scientific missions that the satellite will conduct.

His Highness the President of the University of Sharjah met with the citizen engineers who participated in the manufacture of the satellite “Sharjah Sat-1”, and listened to a detailed explanation of the stages of the moon’s manufacture and the final preparations before its launch.

The cube satellite, which is the size of three units, contains two payloads, one of which is basic and the other sub, and its first space mission is for the Academy in cooperation with both Istanbul Technical University and Sapanca University in Turkey. Big size.

“Sharjah Sat-1” aims to broaden the perceptions of students and the general public and introduce them to the fields of space, starting from the design of these space missions to launching them through the preparation of various workshops and practical and theoretical activities.

It is noteworthy that the project began in general from the cubic satellite laboratory at the Academy, which is equipped with the equipment and facilities necessary to design and operate the satellite, such as the high-performance workstation and software required to design, simulate and analyze the mission in the space environment, in addition to the ISO6-certified clean room, and the ground station. Which operates at different frequencies such as VHF/UHF.

A team of engineers and students is also supervising how to use the programs and operate the ground station, in addition to all the technological capabilities and scientific expertise gained, which contributed to the development of this project, and which will be transferred and used in future projects of the Cube Satellite Laboratory.