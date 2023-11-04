Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the University of Sharjah and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre, in His Highness’s office at the university.

The memorandum was signed by Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, and Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah.

The memorandum of understanding seeks joint cooperation between the two parties in a number of areas related to exchanging knowledge and experiences and organizing activities, events and consultations.

The memorandum aims to enhance joint cooperation between the two parties in several fields, including cooperation in the field of research, scientific studies, and consultations, and cooperation in offering and implementing training programs, advanced workshops, and professional diplomas in several fields, in addition to cooperation in organizing conferences, scientific forums, marketing, and promoting activities and programs for graduate students. .

Opportunities

The memorandum of understanding also stipulates providing training opportunities for University of Sharjah students in relevant departments and divisions, with the possibility of graduates obtaining job opportunities in one of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan’s institutions, in addition to supporting and sponsoring the activities of the University of Sharjah and students, provided that a joint committee is formed from Both parties to implement and develop this strategic partnership.