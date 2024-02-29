Sharjah (WAM)

Today, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, witnessed the opening of the third session of the “Environmental Summit”, which is being held within the activities of the eighth edition of the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2024”, at Expo Center Sharjah.

A group of leading international photographers and journalists who have worked for many years in efforts to preserve the environment and biodiversity in various regions will participate in the summit. Their photos and news stories have also contributed to drawing attention to the importance of preserving environmental diversity, in addition to their experiences in various activities and events in working within reserves. Natural, as the discussion sessions at the summit shed light on those efforts and experiences to come up with recommendations and results that contribute to global efforts aimed at spreading awareness to preserve the environment.

Most prominent challenges

His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the audience watched a short video material, which addressed the most prominent challenges facing the planet’s ecosystem, such as devastating forest fires, pollution of the oceans and seas, beaches, floods, natural disasters, unjust cutting of forests, severe heat waves, and other disasters that destroy natural environments and cause death. Living organisms, and the visual material depicted the tragic state of the Earth that resulted from neglecting the environment and spoiling its balance, concluding with a phrase addressed to viewers all over the world that says, “You can ignore, but you cannot claim not to know.”

A sustainable green future

Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Office, gave a speech in which she welcomed the attendees from all countries of the world, pointing out the importance of talking about the environment and working for its sustainability and Sharjah’s efforts in doing so. She said, “Amid a noisy world burdened by the noise of daily life and environmental challenges, Sharjah brings us together to carry its message and light a flame of hope for the sustainability of a pure, pro-nature life, leading to drawing a road map for a world that is balanced by nature and beautiful in its image.”

She added, “There are many gifts of nature that God has given us, and there are many pictures that convey the details so that we can be inspired by the greatness of the Creator so that our responsibility towards this environmental painting is to preserve it and peaceful coexistence with it.”

In her speech, she called for thinking through the “Environmental Summit” platform about how to transform every silent image with all its meanings or every idea into a decision taken or an initiative launched, in order to paint a bright environmental picture for a sustainable green future, pointing to the efforts of many activists attending the summit. Environmentalists who represent global models who have persevered and worked on their many initiatives without stopping, which were reflected in their advocacy for issues of nature and change towards a better environment.

The suffering of the Yanomami

The audience watched a documentary film about the suffering of the “Yanomami” people in the Republic of Brazil in the Amazon forests, which highlighted the destruction of the places and lives of the indigenous people in that region as a result of gold prospecting, the unjust cutting of trees, and the destruction of residential communities, and the major effects resulting from this wrong treatment with nature. And the environment.

Environmental activist Junior Hikurari, leader of the Yanomami tribe in the Amazon, guest of honor at the environmental summit in its current session, gave a speech in which he addressed the efforts made by indigenous people in his region to preserve the natural environment in the Amazon, calling for strengthening global work and efforts aimed at spreading awareness of preserving The environment in general, and to support their calls to stop the unjust actions taking place in the forests there, and the exploration for gold and minerals that caused the death of more than 500 children from his tribe in 2022.

Hikurari praised the environmental summit within the International Photography Festival “Xposure” for providing an opportunity for activists who work to preserve their areas in their natural state, which contributes to preserving living organisms in their places and the health of people who live there and preserve the environment, and who wish to present their local culture to the world. Instead of being exposed to death or disease.

The leader of the Yanomami tribe concluded his speech by praising the role of photographers in drawing attention to the challenges faced by indigenous environments, with their diverse components and the people who live in them, which encourages those concerned to intensify efforts to provide appropriate solutions to preserve the environment.

UAE efforts

For her part, Cathy Moran, senior director of natural history projects at National Geographic magazine, and one of the founders of the World Association of Conservation Photographers, gave a speech in which she discussed her experiences and visions about the relationship between humans and nature, and stressed that indigenous people alone have the right to determine the fate of their lands and care for them. She said, “Nature is a source of treatment, inspiration, and wisdom, and we must learn from it and interact with it in a positive and responsible manner. Our ancestors told us that nature only brings goodness. It provides us with many of the things we need in our lives. Even children, nature helps them to be more intelligent and creative.” ».

Cathy Moran called for enhancing human perception of natural places and recognizing their value and importance, stressing that the term coexistence should go beyond coexistence with different races, to coexistence with all beings and creatures. She also praised the efforts of the United Arab Emirates and its pioneering role in preserving biodiversity and combating extinction.

She said that the UAE aims to protect 30 percent of endangered species by 2030, and today it is making great efforts to preserve rare sharks, Arabian oryx, dolphins and other living creatures, and this approach reflects the UAE’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility.

Moran praised Colombia's initiative to create a natural reserve extending over an area of ​​170,000 hectares, and at the same time pointed out the need to intensify efforts to protect the terrestrial and marine environment, as only 10% of the seas are protected according to standard frameworks.

Ecosystem balance

At the opening ceremony of the third session of the Environmental Summit, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnessed two dialogue sessions, the first entitled “The Power of Protection,” and the second “Cameras… Children and Preserving the Environment,” in which an elite group of environmental experts and photographers specialized in protecting natural habitats and indigenous cultures spoke. They emphasized that maintaining ecosystem balance has countless benefits for wildlife and human health.

Speaking during the opening ceremony sessions, environmental experts stressed that filmmakers and photographers who share their experiences in documenting protected areas, wildlife and cultures around the world emphasize the need for all human beings to connect positively with nature, and promote the role of indigenous cultures in protecting diversity. The natural environment, which guarantees a healthy future for wildlife and future generations of all creatures.