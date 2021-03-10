Sharjah (WAM)

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, said that the Sharjah Government Communication Award continues its path according to its vision emanating from the thought and steps of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, towards stimulating excellence in government communication, and spreading and strengthening the concepts of quality performance, Towards building a distinguished system with government communication. “Since the launch of the award, which has been continuously supported by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, we have been determined to support our programs aimed at strengthening the culture of government communication and emphasizing the importance of this sector in developing work, and consolidating building foundations until the award has become An important catalyst for institutions and individuals, locally and internationally, and contributed to supporting the development programs and goals of governments.

He explained that the Sharjah Government Communication Award is the first Arab initiative of its kind that was launched from Sharjah, and its objectives were inspired by the emirate of creativity and excellence, which embodied an example for civilizational, cultural and knowledge communication, and established the pillars of government communication to be the basis for the success of its programs that serve people and build their sustainable development.

He stressed that the award was keen during all its sessions to read the reality of government communication in the region and the world and the requirements for its development in order to adopt its programs and categories in line with the events, which was reflected in the increased interest in it and the strengthening of confidence in its importance, which is what we read through statistical indicators and doubling the numbers of participation in it, which strengthened Our goals and visions, and increased our responsibilities to open the doors of the award to the whole world to honor its creators, and stimulate government communication competition across the globe.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said, “In this new cycle of the award, which coincided with exceptional circumstances that humanity as a whole lives in facing a unified global crisis, Covid-19, we decided to add some categories that are in line with developments, and call for doubling the roles of governments and their people to break out of their traditional patterns in devising thoughtful ways to confront Emergency crises and coming up with solutions for them that contribute to protecting the process of development.

He added, “Based on our vision to reach the comprehensiveness of the development goals of the government communication sector, we have worked to add and amend some categories according to the best standard principles through which we aim to attract more experiences and identify success stories in this sector and their practices, which enhances positive competition among the target individuals and institutions and defines their role. Developmental ».. Pointing out that the Sharjah Government Communication Award is an embodiment of the Emirate of Sharjah’s ideology and its constant insistence on development and construction, and honoring excellence as an important basis for giving and working for the sake of mankind.