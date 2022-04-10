Sharjah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, chaired yesterday at the Noble Qur’an Complex the second meeting of the Sharjah Media Council for the year 2022, which was attended by a number of leaders and officials of the media institutions affiliated with the Council. At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness welcomed attendees from various media institutions, praising the achievements made in the various media sectors, visual, radio, electronic and journalism, which contribute to achieving the goals of the Emirate of Sharjah through cooperation and integration between institutions.

During its meeting, the Council discussed a number of issues related to the media sector in the emirate, and how to achieve the highest achievements that work on developing the media and enhancing its presence in all fields in the Emirate of Sharjah. The council reviewed a number of reports on the work of media institutions within the Sharjah Media Council, which provided detailed explanations on the performance of the work during the past period, and various statistics that included clear indicators of the development of follow-up rates and the increase in views and follow-up for all the various media programs and services provided by these institutions, in addition to her future plans. The report of Sharjah Media City “Shams” reviewed many of the programs, events and achievements that Shams has worked on during the last period, in addition to the opening of the Shams Business Center, and the participations, sponsorships, initiatives and forums organized by the city, in addition to the upcoming projects that the city is working on. The council reviewed the report of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority during the last period of the blessed month of Ramadan, and the goals that the various Arab and radio channels and smart platforms included in the authority are working on. .

The report of the Sharjah Government Media Office included all events, activities, forums, publications, the smart media platform, cooperation with government agencies in the emirate, and developmental training courses organized by the office for many media workers. The report also addressed a number of upcoming projects that the office is working on in its various fields of specialization.

The meeting also included a discussion of the report of the General Secretariat of the Sharjah Media Council on a number of current projects, such as the Sharjah Media Club, the general strategy, and the media vision. The council meeting was attended by Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, President of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Tariq Saeed Alai, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, Rashid Abdullah Al Obaid, Director of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, and Shehab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Office. Sharjah Media City “Shams”, Alia Boghanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Media Office of the Government of Sharjah, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council, and Hessa Al Hammadi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council.