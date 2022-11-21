Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed the opening ceremony of the ninth Emirati-German Medical and Dental Conference, yesterday morning, which will be held for two days in Al-Razi Hall at the University of Sharjah.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Conference, delivered a speech in which he welcomed His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and the audience, and stressed that the conference will shed light on the most important issues in medicine and health care and the latest practices, technologies and modern methods in medicine and dentistry, in addition to focusing on The most important diseases that society faces in the country, through discussion sessions in which 40 researchers participate.

The Director of the University of Sharjah considered this conference a unique opportunity for the health care sector and the field of medicine and dentistry, to raise the level of knowledge, in addition to establishing relationships and communication between specialists and researchers at the University of Sharjah, the German University of Lübeck and the Rheinbeck Hospital in Hamburg.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the University of Sharjah continues its expansion by providing education and scientific research opportunities for its students. In a speech delivered by Dr. Gabriele Gelson, President of the German University of Lübeck, in which she expressed her happiness to participate in the ninth edition of the UAE-German Conference, and thanked the University of Sharjah for hosting and organizing the conference, which serves a large segment of specialists and researchers in the field of medicine, dentistry and artificial intelligence. Golson affirmed her great confidence in the participants and speakers to produce positive results and the desired benefit that reflects and serves the scientific community. For his part, Dr. Tim Street, Head of the Department of General, Abdominal and Thoracic Surgery at the Rheinbeck Hospital in Hamburg, delivered a speech in which he congratulated the University of Sharjah for celebrating its Silver Jubilee and completing 25 years of success in the scientific field.