Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated yesterday morning the Tenth International Conference for Dental Students at the University of Sharjah. The conference – which is held in the Medical Colleges Complex at the University of Sharjah – bears the slogan “A Decade of Inspiration in the Field of Dentistry”, and is organized by the Dental Students Association at the University, with the attendance and virtual participation of nearly 500 students and dentists representing 20 universities from 20 countries around the world. . The conference aims to create a dialogue platform that includes a group of doctors and specialists in the field of dentistry, to talk about the latest developments in modern technology in this field and what is related to it, in addition to highlighting the technology adopted and used in the University Dental Hospital at the University of Sharjah.

Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, President of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of the conference as a platform for distinguished specialists to present the latest technologies and practices in dentistry, while Dr. Qutaiba Humaid, Vice Chancellor for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences, Dean of the College of Medicine, and Acting Dean of the College of Dentistry, emphasized in His speech during the opening of the conference, as it is distinguished and unique, given that it is organized by students, and they also lecture in it, which supports the university’s strategy, which gives students the opportunity to exchange opinions, and get out of the traditional collar of creativity in their fields, referring to the great level that the university has reached in the rankings. In addition to the medical complex and medical colleges reaching the first in the country, the third in the Gulf, the fourth in the Arab countries, and the number 200 in the world.

science laboratories

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, inspected the scientific laboratories of the College of Dentistry at the University of Sharjah. His Highness on the latest educational equipment. He also met a group of fifth-year students in the College of Dentistry, who won the second prize in the Emirates International Dental Conference competition and the Arab Dental Exhibition. His Highness praised the achievement of the college students, wishing them to continue their achievements and benefit from the possibilities available at the university. To conduct important scientific studies and research.