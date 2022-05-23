Sharjah (Union)

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, inaugurated the 14th exhibition of graduation projects for students of the College of Communication at the University of Sharjah under the slogan “Sultan, 50 Years of Giving and Growth”.

The opening ceremony began with verses from the Noble Qur’an, after which Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, gave a speech in which he thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for His Highness’s honoring of the exhibition and his generous sponsorship of various scientific and academic events, praising His Highness’s keenness on the progress of the university. And developing the knowledge and capabilities of the students in various fields.

The Director of the University of Sharjah indicated that choosing the title of the exhibition for this year is an embodiment of the giving of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in building and developing the Emirate of Sharjah, since His Highness took over the reins of government for the Emirate of Sharjah in 1972. The exhibition also represents To motivate students to research the history of the emirate during half a century in the fields of culture, knowledge, books, education, media, tourism and others.

For his part, Dr. Hiro Lugo Okando, Dean of the College of Communication, delivered a speech in which he praised the strategic vision that the University of Sharjah is working on in various fields to support its students in all faculties and specializations.

At the end of the opening ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi honored the sponsors and partners. His Highness also visited the project pavilions for male and female graduates of the College of Communication, which amount to 78 projects completed by 113 students in the various specializations of the College, where His Highness listened to To a detailed explanation from the students about their various projects, which included innovative and distinguished ideas in the fields of media, and addressed a number of themes in the years of building the Emirate of Sharjah. The exhibitions presented by the departments of the College of Communication varied. Graduates of the Public Relations Department presented 13 graduation projects and 2 theoretical studies from 29 students, dealing with a group of exhibitions and media campaigns that present innovative topics. Students of the Mass Communication Department, specializing in digital media design, presented 23 projects prepared by 31 male and female students, and the projects were distributed between designing brochures to narrate the history and achievements of the Ruler of Sharjah or websites that illustrate the important role that His Highness presented to the local community and its impact on the community’s conscience and helped build thought and awareness in the community. As for the radio and television specialization, it showed a group of 32 films prepared by 37 students, which included ideas and artistic templates between documentaries and documentaries and short dramas that enjoy vitality and depth and are familiar with community issues, in addition to the specialization of mass communication in the English language, which presented 8 projects from 16 male and female students, presenting a number of different topics.

Presence

The opening activities were attended by Dr. Khaled Omar Al Midfa, President of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Tariq Saeed Alai, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Office, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of the Expo Center Sharjah, and Shehab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Sharjah Media “Shams”, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council, and a large number of faculty members and students.