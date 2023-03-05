His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the humanitarian envoy of the Big Heart Foundation, inaugurated the “Home for Every House” initiative project, which was launched by the Arada Real Estate Development Company in partnership with the Big Heart Foundation, in Kalobye camp, in northern Kenya. and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to provide safe homes for refugee and displaced families in the camp. His Highness inspected the workflow of the medical clinic in Kakuma camp, which was established by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and whose operating costs were funded by the Big Heart Foundation.

This came during an official field visit to the Republic of Kenya, organized by the Big Heart Foundation and which included a delegation from the Emirate of Sharjah headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi. His Highness praised the completed homes of the project, which includes 231 homes in the second phase, and stressed the importance of humanitarian projects with a sustainable impact on refugees and displaced persons in the region and the world.

The project, which was announced in March 2022, accommodates more than 240 families, numbering more than 2,030 refugees from Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi, Congo, Rwanda and Uganda, by building a house for refugee families for every house sold by Arada in the Masar residential complex in Sharjah.

The project includes the development of a water infrastructure network to provide the basic needs of clean water for more than 43,000 refugees and 10,000 citizens of the host community, as 20 liters of water will be provided for each person per day, in addition to providing 100,000 liters of water for the host communities surrounding the camp, to ensure Maintain hygiene and healthy living standards.

His Highness the Humanitarian Envoy of the Big Heart Foundation inspected the Foundation’s projects in Kenya and visited the “Kakuma” refugee camp, where he met with the administration and officials of the camp, and got acquainted with the procedures and policies used inside it, followed by a meeting with representatives of the “UN High Commissioner for Refugees” to learn about the conditions of the refugees and their immediate needs. And the future and the most prominent developments in the camp.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi affirmed that the humanitarian efforts are rooted in the civilized project of the UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah, which has committed and still is committed to supporting refugees and displaced persons, and extending a hand of goodness and giving to the needy all over the world, indicating that Sharjah is based on the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance and support of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Big Heart Foundation, the prominent advocate for refugee children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the distance between needy communities and every member of our societies has shortened, and doing good has become in Our society is based on the principles of development and sustainability, to complement the existing efforts within the urgent and relief campaigns.

His Highness said: “Refugees and displaced persons all over the world are a humanitarian priority for the Emirate of Sharjah, and just as we look forward to obtaining immediate results from the emirate’s humanitarian efforts, we look forward to these efforts changing the future of needy communities and enabling them to possess the tools and means that make them able to overcome the challenges that face them.” This is why we aim, in every project we adopt, to transform humanitarian work into an honest duty stemming from a true feeling for every individual and institution in the region and the world.”

He added, “In camps that have existed for decades, refugees from different countries gather, sustainable living conditions are a great priority, and the need for them is equal to the need for relief and daily living materials, and this is what counts for the projects adopted by the Big Heart Foundation, as it targeted development projects related to health, education, housing and vocational rehabilitation.” Therefore, during our visit, we saw the impact of projects on the quality of life of the population, their standard of living, and even their culture in facing the challenges they are going through. We were pleased with the success stories, job opportunities, and learning options that the refugees and displaced persons reached in the camps.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi visited the medical clinic established by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and whose operating costs were funded by the Big Heart Foundation at a value of $266,250 for a year, with the aim of providing basic health care services to about 22,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Kakuma 1 camp, Kakuma district. Turkana in Kenya.

His Highness inspected the clinic’s facilities, its working mechanisms, and its medical staff, as the “big heart” funding for it included covering the expenses of compulsory vaccination programs against measles, polio, and tetanus (from birth to 5 years), for refugees in the “Kakuma” camp and newcomers to the camp from The border town of Nadapal, in addition to covering the expenses of purchasing medical equipment and supplies, organizing the clinic for health educational activities and community awareness events, and raising its capacity to receive more people in need of health care, in addition to providing 20 medical staff to receive patients.

During his visit to Kenya, His Highness the Humanitarian Envoy of the Big Heart Foundation inspected the progress of work in the new building of the Women’s Empowerment Program established by the “Big Heart” and “Namaa” for the advancement of women in cooperation with the “Nanyuki Spinners and Weavers” Foundation to empower 300 Kenyan women professionally and economically. Through a program to develop their skills in spinning, knitting, and wool weaving. The new center, which is scheduled to be fully opened during the second quarter of this year, includes a new building consisting of two floors to accommodate larger numbers of women and girls, in addition to covering all expenses of the necessary equipment for work and meals provided to women during the training period, to In addition to financing tuition fees for orphaned children.. During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi met those responsible for the project and a number of participating women, and learned about the skills they acquired during the training, and inspected the operational stages of the project and the products.

The visit included a meeting with the management of the “RefuShe” organization, which won the “Sharjah Award for Advocacy and Support for Refugees” for the year 2021, in appreciation of the inspiring model it presented in working with refugee children, girls and women victims of wars and crises, and the support programs and skills development it provided for them to live in dignity and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to a detailed explanation about the achievements made by the Foundation after receiving the award, as it helped 614 girls, of whom 365 were allocated permanent education projects and academic skills development programs, in addition to 184 girls and 22 craftswomen who provided them with technical workshops, in addition to For 82 girls who benefited from physical, psychological and social rehabilitation programmes.

His Highness the Humanitarian Envoy of the Big Heart Foundation was accompanied during his visit by: Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council, Adel Abdullah Mohammed, CEO of Air Arabia Group, and Ali Muhammad Al Khayyal, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Charity House. Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, and a number of officials, partners, supporters and those in charge of humanitarian projects.