Sharjah (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, on Thursday evening crowned vocalist Zakaria Zirk from the Kingdom of Morocco, with the title of “Sharjah vocalist” in its 13th session, organized by Sharjah TV of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority. In the closing ceremony, which was organized on the stage of Al-Majaz Theatre.

Six singers from different Arab countries competed for the program’s prize for the final evening. The vocalist Ahmed Samreen from Jordan won second place, and vocalist Aseel Jaber from Algeria won third place. The winners of the first 3 places won the “Sharjah vocalist” awards in its current session, after they got the highest percentage of votes from the audience, and the jury included the Emirati vocalist Ahmed Bu Khater, and the captain of vocalists in Egypt, Mahmoud Yassin Al-Tohamy.

His Highness, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, during the ceremony, continued the chant “Sharjah’s Pentecost” as a video work, with the participation of singers in the 13th season. It conveyed meanings of pride in the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the high position the emirate has reached, And the many developmental achievements that made it a model for cities of knowledge and science, and a symbol of culture.

During the closing ceremony, the audience listened to a group of singing colors presented by the finalists in the final evening, and the jury won the admiration of the jury on the performance levels that the singers reached through elaborate exercises. The committee also praised the singers’ abilities to move between maqams and chanting melodies professionally, indicating that they possess talent, and that they will have a great future in the world of chanting and purposeful art, among the objectives of the distinguished “Sharjah vocalist”.

During the ceremony, the international artist Maher Zain presented a number of poems and chants that he was famous for, such as “O Prophet, peace be upon you”, “Peace be upon you”, “God willing”, “He is Ahmed” and “Blessing of God”, and he also presented a chant ” Ramadan” on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi honored the sponsors who supported the program, namely: Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The award was received by Sheikh Salem bin Muhammad bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Authority, Sharjah Cooperative Society, Sharjah Asset Management Company, and Fast Building Contracting Company .